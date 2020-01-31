Local Swimmers headed to Regionals

East Surry senior Julie Hicks comes into the Regional Swim Meet with the fourth-best time in the 100 backstroke. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News East Surry senior Julie Hicks comes into the Regional Swim Meet with the fourth-best time in the 100 backstroke. - Cory Smith | The News Mattheson Williams will represent the Granite Bears in both the 500 free and the 100 backstroke at the Regional Swim Meet on Saturday. - John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Abbott Nixon was chosen for regionals in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke events. - John Cate | The News The Lady Eagles’ Audrey Poindexter was invited to compete in the regionals in the 200 individual medley. - - John Cate | The News North Surry senior Nick Bryant qualified for the regionals in the 200 and 500 freestyle this season. - - John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Oshyn Bryant qualified for regionals in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. - -

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association recently released the comprehensive list of qualifiers for the 1A/2A Swimming and Diving Regional Championships.

East Surry, Mount Airy, North Surry and Surry Central will all compete in the 1A/2A Central Swim Meet that takes place Saturday, February 1 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Schools competing in the diving portion completed that on Thursday, January 30.

East Surry leads the way with 11 individual entrants in 20 different races and three relay teams. Surry Central is next with six entrants in nine different races and five relay teams. Mount Airy has five entrants in nine different races and six relay teams, and North Surry has four entrants in eight different races and six relay teams.

The following is the list of athletes by school, if he or she qualified for boys or girls events, which events he or she qualified for, his or her qualifying time and whether the time met the automatic (A) or consideration (C) requirements.

*Relay team members won’t be announced until closer to the meet.

East Surry Cardinals

Julie Hicks (girls): 200 freestyle 2:07.09 (A) and 100 backstroke 1:04.35 (A)

RoyBeth Kiser (girls): 200 free 2:32.62 (C) and 500 free 7:10.35 (C)

Gavin Atkins (boys): 200 free 2:11.69 (C) and 50 free 25.71 (C)

Jacob Gates (boys): 200 free 2:20.34 (C)

Gracie Pruitt (girls): 200 individual medley 2:24.76 (A) and 100 breaststroke 1:12.87 (A)

Abby Bruce (girls): 200 IM 2:29.98 (A) and 100 backstroke 1:05.41 (A)

Lydia Hough (girls): 200 IM 3:04.82 (C)

Hadly Tucker (girls): 50 free 26.16 (A) and 100 butterfly 1:02.44 (A)

Carly Bullington (girls): 100 fly 1:09.44 (A) and 100 breaststroke 1:20.66 (C)

Avery Tucker (girls): 100 free 57.89 (A) and 100 backstroke 1:05.17 (A)

Haley Joyce (girls): 500 free 6:16.36 (C) and 100 backstroke 1:11.50 (A)

Girls 200 medley relay 2:00.64 (A)

Girls 200 free relay 1:50.09 (A)

Girls 400 free relay 4:09.01 (A)

Surry Central Golden Eagles

Audrey Poindexter (girls): 200 IM 2:59.18 (C)

Abbott Nixon (boys): 200 IM 2:38.36 (C) and 100 breast 1:17.43 (C)

Sara Collins (girls): 50 free 26.85 (A) and 100 fly 1:03.10 (A)

Tanner Boone (boys): 50 free 25.25 (C)

Joanna Arroyo (girls): 100 fly 1:10.69 (A) and 100 backstroke 1:13.61 (C)

Jesse Vaughn (boys): 100 fly 1:09.00 (C)

G 200 medley relay 2:14.33 (C)

B 200 medley relay 2:03.37 (C)

G 200 free relay 2:00.51 (C)

B 200 free relay 1:46.80 (C)

G 400 free relay 4:36.73 (C)

Mount Airy Granite Bears

Oshyn Bryant (girls): 200 free 2:16.34 (C) and 500 free 6:02.91 (A)

Martin Cooke (boys): 200 free 2:16.25 (C) and 100 back 1:06.52 (C)

Jessica Sawyers (girls): 200 IM 2:27.45 (A) and 100 breast 1:16.10 (A)

Matheson Williams (boys): 500 free 5:47.03 (A) and 100 back 1:04.63 (A)

Colin Phillips: (boys) 100 breast 1:18.58 (C)

Girls 200 medley relay 2:16.41 (C)

Boys 200 medley relay 2:04.88 (C)

Girls 200 free relay 2:04.21 (C)

Boys 200 free relay 1:46.40 (C)

Girls 400 free relay 4:31.99 (C)

Boys 400 free relay 3:57.57 (A)

North Surry Greyhounds

Kara Bryant (girls): 200 free 2:12.48 (A) and 100 fly 1:03.86 (A)

Cassidy Hull (girls): 200 free 2:13.40 (A) and 500 free 5:59.01 (A)

Nicholas Bryant (boys): 200 free 1:58.56 (A) and 500 free 5:26.43 (A)

Hunter York (boys): 50 free 24.88 (C) and 100 fly 1:01.30 (A)

Girls 200 medley relay 2:15.50 (C)

Boys 200 medley relay 1:59.95 (C)

Girls 200 free relay 2:04.70 (C)

Boys 200 free relay 1:44.78 (A)

Girls 400 free relay 4:33.73 (C)

Boys 400 free relay 4:00.32 (A)

East Surry senior Julie Hicks comes into the Regional Swim Meet with the fourth-best time in the 100 backstroke. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0842-2-.jpg East Surry senior Julie Hicks comes into the Regional Swim Meet with the fourth-best time in the 100 backstroke. Cory Smith | The News Mattheson Williams will represent the Granite Bears in both the 500 free and the 100 backstroke at the Regional Swim Meet on Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0143-3-1-2.jpg Mattheson Williams will represent the Granite Bears in both the 500 free and the 100 backstroke at the Regional Swim Meet on Saturday. Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Abbott Nixon was chosen for regionals in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke events. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_anDSC_0136.jpg Surry Central’s Abbott Nixon was chosen for regionals in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke events. John Cate | The News The Lady Eagles’ Audrey Poindexter was invited to compete in the regionals in the 200 individual medley. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_apDSC_0102.jpg The Lady Eagles’ Audrey Poindexter was invited to compete in the regionals in the 200 individual medley. John Cate | The News North Surry senior Nick Bryant qualified for the regionals in the 200 and 500 freestyle this season. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_nbDSC_0086.jpg North Surry senior Nick Bryant qualified for the regionals in the 200 and 500 freestyle this season. John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Oshyn Bryant qualified for regionals in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0626.jpg Mount Airy’s Oshyn Bryant qualified for regionals in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. John Cate | The News

1A/2A meet to be held Saturday

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith