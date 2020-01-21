WPAC holds league swim championships

The Lady Hounds’ Maddie Creed swam the second leg for the Lady Hounds in their winning effort in the 400 free relay during Friday’s WPAC Championship meet at the Armfield Center. John Cate | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Armfield Civic Center played host to the 2020 Western Piedmont 2A Conference Swimming Championship last Friday.

Six of the conference’s eight schools sent full team for both the boys’ and girls’ portions of the meet: Atkins, Forbush, North Forsyth, North Surry, Surry Central and West Stokes. Walkertown sent some swimmers, but not enough to compete in either team competition. Carver did not send representatives to the meet.

West Stokes took home the WPAC Championship for the ladies’ half of the meet. West led the pack with 225 points, followed by Atkins with 189, Surry Central 162, Forbush 139, North Surry 135 and North Forsyth 17.

Atkins won the boys’ WPAC Championship. Atkins’ 272 points were nearly 100 more than any other school. Surry Central took second at 182, followed by North Surry at 173, Forbush 106, West Stokes 82 and North Forsyth 2.

Below are the top three finishers in each event

Girls 200 Medley Relay

1. Surry Central 2:14.33 (Joanna Arroyo, Fernanda Camacho, Sara Collins and Audrey Poindexter)

2. North Surry 2:15.50 (Cherokee Sexton, Cassidy Hull, Kara Bryant and Kiersten Walker)

3. Forbush 2:22.18 (Samantha Post, Emily Whitaker, Suzie Beamguard and Morgan Lawson)

Boys 200 Medley Relay

1. Atkins 1:54.65 (Landon Privette, Aaron Reyes, Nate Holder and Connor Danelson)

2. North Surry 1:59.95 (Matthew Holder, Alec Singleton, Hunter York and Nicholas Bryant)

3. Surry Central 2:03.37 (Nolan Poindexter, Abbott Nixon, Jesse Vaughn and Tanner Boone)

Girls 200 Freestyle

1. Hannah Miller (WS) 2:33.78

2. Alex Mallison (AT) 2:34.14

3. Ava Sugg (AT) 2:40.27

Boys 200 Freestyle

1. Nicholas Bryant (NS) 1:58.56

2. Nate Warden (FB) 2:24.43

3. Truett Mabe (AT) 2:24.60

Girls 200 Individual Medley

1. Kara Bryant (NS) 2:27.84

2. Suzie Beamguard (FB) 2:41.19

3. Maggie Hill (WS) 2:48.04

Boys 200 Individual Medley

1. Nate Holder (AT) 2:08.90

2. Andrew Bain (AT) 2:33.54

3. Abbott Nixon (SC) 2:42.74

Girls 50 Freestyle

1. Sara Collins (SC) 27.36

2. Jessica Solomon (AT) 29.24

3. Ramsey Miller (WS) 31.24

Boys 50 Freestyle

1. Tanner Boone (SC) 25.42

2. Garyn Bender (NS) 27.22

3. Jesse Vaughn (SC) 27.25

Girls 100 Butterfly

1. Sara Collins (SC) 1:03.54

2. Kara Bryant (NS) 1:05.58

3. Joanna Arroyo (SC) 1:12.34

Boys 100 Butterfly

1. Nate Holder (AT) 54.63

2. Hunter York (NS) 1:01.30

3. Jesse Vaughn (SC) 1:09.00

Girls 100 Freestyle

1. Jessica Solomon (AT) 1:07.43

2. Samantha Post (FB) 1:08.50

3. Audrey Poindexter (SC) 1:09.94

Boys 100 Freestyle

1. Aaron Reyes (AT) 54.11

2. Charles McGhee (WS) 55.79

3. Tate Altman (AT) 59.31

Girls 500 Freestyle

1. Cassidy Hull (NS) 5:59.01

2. Suzie Beamguard (FB) 6:21.07

3. Ava Sugg (AT) 7:12.29

Boys 500 Freestyle

1. Nicholas Bryant (NS) 5:26.43

2. Connor Danelson (AT) 6:32.43

3. William Erickson (WS) 7:00.92

Girls 200 Freestyle Relay

1. Surry Central 2:00.51 (Joanna Arroyo, Gracie Brindle, Audrey Poindexter and Sara Collins)

2. Atkins 2:03.03 (Sadie Austin, Anna Ceglowski, Caitlin Davis and Jessica Solomon)

3. West Stokes 2:06.11 (Tyler Bumgarner, Sarah Rice, Serena Silmser and Maggie Hill)

Boys 200 Freestyle Relay

1. Surry Central 1:46.80 (Daniel Atkins, Abbott Nixon, Jesse Vaughn and Tanner Boone)

2. Atkins 1:48.05 (James Morris, Tate Altman, Landon Privette, Mason Seely)

3. North Surry 1:50.05 (Matthew Holder, Kaymen Hodges, Alexander Kaufhold and Garyn Bender)

Girls 100 Backstroke

1. Joanna Arroyo (SC) 1:13.61

2. Zoe Marazita (AT) 1:17.93

3. Samantha Post (FB) 1:18.01

Boys 100 Backstroke

1. Charles McGhee (WS) 1:05.43

2. Nolan Poindexter (SC) 1:13.72

3. James Morris (AT) 1:14.08

Girls 100 Breaststroke

1. Cassidy Hull (NS) 1:21.63

2. Lilly Grabs (WS) 1:30.03

3. Ramsey Miller (WS) 1:31.51

Boys 100 Breaststroke

1. Aaron Reyes (AT) 1:05.60

2. Tate Altman (AT) 1:14.56

3. Abbott Nixon (SC) 1:17.61

Girls 400 Freestyle Relay

1. North Surry 4:33.73 (Kara Bryant, Maddie Creed, Kiersten Walker and Cassidy Hull)

2. West Stokes 4:46.39 (Maggie Hill, Presley Hartle, Hannah Miller and Ramsey Miller)

3. Forbush 4:49.43 (Anna Owen, Demi Moore, Samantha Post and Suzie Beamguard)

Boys 400 Freestyle Relay

1. Atkins 3:50.84 (Andrew Bain, Connor Danelson, Aaron Reyes and Nate Holder)

2. North Surry 4:00.32 (Hunter York, Kaymen Hodges, Alec Singleton and Nicholas Bryant)

3. West Stokes 4:20.88 (Jackson Stover, William Erickson, Wes Copenhaver and Charles McGhee)

