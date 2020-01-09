A happy Senior Night for Hounds

Senior Night at the Reeves Center proved to be a happy day for North Surry, as both the Greyhound men and women overcame one of their main rivals in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference on Wednesday.
North Surry recognized seniors Taylor Inman, Kiersten Walker and Nick Bryant for their contributions to Greyhound swimming at the mid-point of their dual meet against league rival Forbush. Not only did each one of the three claim an individual event win for the Hounds, their efforts also fueled a double win for the home team. The women’s half of the meet saw North come out on top 78-67, while the men’s portion ended in a decisive 86-32 Greyhound victory.
North Surry took the early lead in both halves of the meet. The Hounds’ A and B women’s 200 medley relay teams opened with a 1-3 finish, while the men’s team beat Forbush by 31 seconds. Walker swam the freestyle anchor leg to lead the Lady Hounds to victory in the first event of the night, following three strong legs from teammates Cherokee Sexton, Cassidy Hull and Kara Bryant. The men’s 200 medley saw Matthew Holder, Alec Singleton and Hunter York set the table for Nick Bryant, last year’s WPAC Male Swimmer of the Year.
The Bryant show continued in the next event, the 200 free. After Kara Bryant won her race by more than nine seconds, Nick Bryant was back in the pool and won in a time of 2:03.86 that would have automatically qualified him for regionals if he hadn’t already. More to the point, he won the race by nearly 33 seconds.
After Hull won the women’s 200 IM for North Surry by 41 seconds, the Falcons finally won an event when North chose not to enter anyone in the men’s version of the event. Two Forbush swimmers finished 1-2 and claimed 10 team points.
Greyhound swimmers took the top four spots in the women’s 50 free and the top six spots in the men’s version. Walker got an individual win, followed by teammates Baley Hawks and Gwendolyn Bode. Garyn Bender was the men’s winner, followed by Kaymen Hodges and Alexander Kaufhold.
The Lady Falcons’ Samantha Post was the winner in the women’s 100 free, followed by North’s Kalei Mauldin and then Walker in third. But the men’s version was another Hound romp, with Hunter York, Alec Singleton, Bender and Hodges making up the top four finishers.
It was back to Bryant and Bryant in the 500 free, a race that requires 20 laps through the pool. Kara Bryant won by 25 seconds over two Forbush swimmers, while Nick swam alone and posted a season-best time of 5:38.66. Kara’s winning time was also a season-best and was just 19 seconds back, at 5:57.45.
The scoreboard tightened in the women’s half of the meet when the Lady Falcons went 1-3 in the 200 free relay, outscoring North 10-4 in the event. The Hound men, consisting of Kaufhold, Zane Hardy, Hodges and Bender, won unopposed.
Post kept Forbush in the ascendant on the women’s side by winning the 100 backstroke, but the 2-3-4 finishes from Madison Easter, Sexton and Bode gave North the points they needed to stay close.
Taylor Inman then swam to victory in the men’s 100 back, topping his season-best by more than three seconds.
The tabled turned in the women’s 100 breaststroke, where Hull won by more than 10 seconds, but Forbush swimmers took second, third and fourth. York and Singleton finished 1-2 for the Greyhound men.
With the meet down to one event, the North men had the win already in hand, and all the two Lady Hound teams in the 400 free relay had to do was not get disqualified and victory was assured. Kara Bryant, Walker, Mauldin and Hull ended the meet with a flourish, beating the top Forbush team by 18 seconds. The North men did even better, taking the top two spots in their version of the relay, with the A team of Nick Bryant, Hodges, Singleton and York winning by more than 44 seconds over teammates Jordan Inman, Hardy, Kaufhold and Bender.
