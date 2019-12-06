Cards, Hounds split in Pilot meet

North Surry’s Hunter York (gray swim cap) and East Surry’s Gavin Atkins (black swim cap) prepare for takeoff in the boys’ 400 freestyle relay. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry hosted its second swim meet of the week on Thursday when the Greyhounds of North Surry dog paddled their way to the Armfield Civic Center.

The Cardinal girls continued their tradition of excellence with a dominant 109-42 win over the Greyhounds. The boys’ competition was much closer, with North Surry pulling away for a 65-44 win.

East Surry placed first in all 12 girls’ races on Thursday. Julie Hicks, Hadly Tucker, Abby Bruce and Gracie Pruitt each recorded individual victories for the girls, while Haley Joyce, Carly Bullington and Lydia Hough were each part of a winning relay team along with Pruitt, Hicks, Bruce and Tucker.

The team of Joyce, Pruitt, Bullington and Hicks started the night off with a 2:05.95 performance in the 200 medley relay. North Surry’s A-team of Cherokee Sexton, Cassidy Hull, Kara Bryant and Kiersten Walker finished 14 seconds behind the Cards’ top squad. East’s B-team of Riley Yard, RoyBeth Kiser, Hough, and Alexis Taylor rounded out the podium with a time of 2:32.63.

North Surry’s boys’ opened with a win by default as the only school with a boys’ 200 medley relay team. Even by themselves, the Greyhound team of Matthew Holder, Alec Singleton, Hunter York and Nicholas Bryant still completed and finished with a time of 2:03.97.

Hicks’ first of two individual wins came in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:07.09, narrowly defeating North’s Hull at 2:13.40. Hicks’ later win came in the 500 freestyle where she defeated North’s Kara Bryant by a little more than 16 seconds. Bryant notched her first silver of the meet in the next girls event, the 200 individual medley. Tucker won the event with a time of 2:21.17.

Nicholas Bryant added to the Greyhounds boys’ lead with a 13 second win over East’s Jacob Gates in the 200 freestyle. Bryant won all four races he competed in, including the 200 and 500 free and then the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

Both girls squads picked up points in the 50 free, but it was East Surry that took the top two spots. Bruce won with a 27.56 finish, six seconds faster than the rest of her competition. Hough took second with a 33.59 finish and was followed by three Greyhounds. Rounding out the top five was North’s Baley Hawks (34.38), Walker (34.99) and Sexton (35.88).

There were a few photo finishes in the boys’ races, the first of which came in the 50 free. York and East’s Gavin Atkins were separated by .38 second, with York getting the win. Greyhound Kaymen Hodges was next to finish at 29.02, followed by teammate Holder at 20.17 and East’s Lee Knight at 30.25.

The boys’ and girls’ 100 butterfly only had three total competitors. Tucker and Bullington earned 10 points for East Surry in the girls’ race, with Tucker winning by 7.30 seconds. North’s York was the only boy to compete in the event, thus winning by default with a time of 1:05.16.

Pruitt took a commanding lead in the 100 free and kept it to win the event at 1:03.80. It took almost 14 seconds for the second-place finisher, Kalei Mauldin, to finish. Following Mauldin was East’s Savannah Raths and North’s Maddie Creed and Carmen Spencer.

Atkins brought home East Surry’s first boys win of the meet by besting five other swimmers in the boys‘ 100 free. Atkins was the only competitor, boy or girl, to finish in less than a minute (58.42). Alec Singleton took silver at 1:01.53 and was followed by teammates Hodges and Zane Hardy. Derek Freeman earned points for East at fifth with a 1:18.44 finish.

East Surry took each of the top two spots in the 200 free relay thanks to a standout performance from the B-team. The A-team of Bruce, Hough, Pruitt and Tucker won at 2:01.74 and the B-team of Kiser, Alexis Taylor, Yard and Raths took silver at 2:17.80. North Surry’s A-team of Spencer, Molly Easter, Hawks and Sexton took bronze with a 2:24.15 time, followed by the North B-team of Gwendolyn Bode, Kaylee Burnette, Mauldin and Creed.

The East boys followed with their sole relay win in the 200 free. Gates, Freeman, Connor Lane and Atkins won with a time of 2:00.16. North’s York, Alexander Kaufhold, Singleton and Nicholas Bryant got revenge for the Hounds with a 25.07 victory in the final relay, the 400 free.

East Surry’s girls took all the podium spots in the 100 backstroke. Bruce took gold at 1:07.29, Joyce took silver at 1:11.50 and Bullington took bronze at 1:15.36. Sexton (1:30.13) and Easter (1:31.54) earned points for North at fourth and fifth. Freeman made it a clean sweep for East in backstroke races by besting North’s Taylor Inman and Holder with a time of 1:41.89.

The final individual race of the meet was the 100 breaststroke. East won both races here as well, with Pruitt taking the girls race at 1:14.74 and Gates taking the boys race at 1:22.09. Gates and North’s Singleton were neck-in-neck the entire race and up until the finish. Gates ended up winning by 0.16 second over Singleton.

The Cardinal girls wrapped up a sweep by winning the 400 free relay with a 4:12.05 time. North’s Hull, Hawks, Walker and Kara Bryant took second at 4:44.61 followed by East’s B-team of Joyce, Raths, Yard and Kiser at 4:50.96. As previously mentioned, North’s team of York, Kaufhold, Singleton and Nicholas Bryant won the boys 400 free.

East Surry will finish out 2019 on Monday, December 9 at the Kernersville YMCA against Bishop McGuinness and Mount Airy. North Surry’s final match of the calendar year will also be at the Kernersville YMCA when the Greyhounds face Atkins on Friday, December 20.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

