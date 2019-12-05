Villains top MA in NW1A swim meet

Members of the Mount Airy swimming team cheer for teammate Emma Bowman as she completed the 200 medley relay against Bishop McGuinness on Wednesday night at Reeves. John Cate | The News

Round two of the 2019-20 Northwest 1A Conference race was contested at Reeves Community Center on Wednesday night, as Mount Airy hosted Bishop McGuinness in a dual meet. The Villains bested both the Granite Bears’ men’s and women’s teams, but this proved to be more a matter of numbers than quality, as Mount Airy claimed wins in several individual events.

It was actually the second time in the early season that the two teams had met. On Nov. 18, Bishop and Mount Airy were both guests of East Surry at the Armfield Center, so each team was familiar with the other.

The rematch, which didn’t include the Cardinals, saw Bishop score a 93-45 win in the women’s half of the meet. On the men’s side, where the Villains have dominated conference play in recent seasons, Bishop won 111-42.

However, in the events where the Bears had the personnel to compete, they made it exciting. This was clear in the very first event, the women’s 200 medley relay, where four of the top swimmers on each team battled neck-and-neck for lap after lap before the Villains’ Emma Niebauer out-touched Mount Airy’s Emma Bowman by two-tenths of a second, 2:16.70 to 2:16.90. The Lady Bear team was later disqualified for a violation, but the team of freshman Alex Rose, sophomore Jessica Sawyers, junior Oshyn Bryant and freshman Bowman had shown they could compete with Bishop, a team that finished second to women’s swimming powerhouse East Surry last year.

Sawyers got the Lady Bears first win two events later, when she took on three Villains in the 200 freestyle and won the race by more than four seconds. Mount Airy then sent a freshman out to battle Bishop in the men’s version of the event, and Matheson Williams finished second to Garrett Price, a junior for the Villains.

It was Bryant’s turn to shine in the next event, the 200 individual medley. This was essentially a match race between the Lady Bear junior and Bishop’s Sarah Cottell. Bryant got a 1.3-second lead in the butterfly to open the race, held her own in the backstroke, losing just 0.12 second, and then pulled away in the breaststroke and freestyle to win in 2:36.59, a gap of nearly 10 seconds. Unfortunately, the Mount Airy men had no one in this discipline, and Bishop sent four swimmers to collect 15 points.

Cotell and Bryant had a rematch in the women’s 100 free, where they dominated a field of 10 swimmers. It came down to the final touch, with Cotell winning this one in 1:04.22, just 0.12 ahead of Bryant.

Later in the meet, Sawyers got another chance to battle the Villains herself, this time in the 100 backstroke. It was another one-sided victory for her, finishing the race in 1:11.01. Her nearest competitor was more than 17 seconds behind.

Another young Lady Bear made a good showing in the 100 breaststroke, where freshman Emily Billos finished second by .99 second to Bishop’s Bethany Manor. However, in the men’s version of the event, Mount Airy sophomore Collin Phillips did her one better, winning the event by four seconds over two Villains.

Mount Airy will have one more swim meet in the 2019 portion of its schedule before going on Christmas break. On Dec. 13, South Stokes will host the Bears and West Stokes at the Stokes Family YMCA, with the Mount Airy and South Stokes scores counting toward conference play. The Bears will return to Reeves on Jan. 6, 2020, to host the Sauras and East Surry.

