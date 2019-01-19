NW1A women seeing Red again

John Cate | The News East Surry’s Sydney Beck and Nolan Gilliam each won a share of their respective Swimmer of the Year award for the Northwest 1A Conference in 2018-19. - John Cate | The News The Lady Cardinals pose for a team photo after winning the Northwest 1A Conference title for the seventh year in a row. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Brock Heck was one of three swimmers to win Male Swimmer of the Year honors in the Northwest 1A Conference this season. - John Cate | The News Avery Tucker and Hadly Tucker of East Surry tied for the most points earned in Saturday’s Northwest 1A Conference swim finals at the Reeves Center, and therefore shared meet MVP honors. - -

The venue changed this year, but the result remained the same.

With Mount Airy High School taking over as the host for the Northwest 1A Conference swimming championships, the 2019 version of the event moved from the Armfield Center to the Granite Bears’ home pool at Reeves Community Center. But that didn’t stop the Lady Cardinals of East Surry from extending their years of domination over the conference with a seventh straight title, or the Bishop McGuinness men, wearing shirts billing themselves as the “Greatest Show on H 2 O,” from doing the same.

The East women actually saw some strong resistance this season. The host Lady Bears had a strong showing with 111 team points, but that was only good enough for third place overall. Bishop, led by NW1A Co-Swimmer of the Year Katie Herzberger, racked up 152 points, while the Lady Cardinals claimed the title with 188.

The Bears finished as the runners-up to Bishop on the men’s side, with 96 points to the Villains’ 194. East Surry was third with 55. South Stokes was the only other school represented at the meet, and it was a distant fourth in both the men’s and the women’s scoring.

The East Surry women won 10 of the 11 events, and five of the six individual swimmers with the highest point totals were representing the Lady Cardinals. Sisters Avery and Hadly Tucker shared meet MVP honors with 18 points each. On the men’s side, Bishop did the same thing, and three of its swimmers shared MVP honors, those being Thomas Hamlet, Garrett Price and Ethan Chase.

East’s Nolan Gilliam prevented a Villain sweep when he won the men’s 100 butterfly by nearly nine seconds. Gilliam was one of three swimmers to share the men’s Swimmer of the Year honor, along with Mount Airy’s Brock Heck and the Villains’ Hamlet.

Herzberger, who averted a Lady Cardinal sweep when she won the women’s 200 IM by 2.15 seconds over East Surry’s Gracie Pruitt, shared the women’s Swimmer of the Year honor with East’s Sydney Beck.

The Bishop women made it interesting, but the red tide started rolling in right away. The meet opened with the women’s 200 medley relay, and the Lady Cardinals went 1-2. Julie Hicks, Pruitt, Beck and RoyBeth Kiser won in 2:07.35, followed by Abby Bruce, Carly Bullington, Hadly Tucker and Maci Farrington in 2:11.51. Both teams swam times that automatically put them in the regionals. In fact, the Lady Bears’ team of Gilleyn Bunting, Jessica Sawyers, Oshyn Bryant and Catherine Sawyers bested the Villains for third.

In the 200 free, Hicks beat two Bishop swimmers decisively. Herzberger’s win in the 200 IM was next, but Avery Tucker and Beck went 1-2 in the women’s 50 free to keep the Lady Cardinals in front.

Only four women contested the 100 butterfly, but it was at such a high level that all four swimmers involved — in order, Hadly Tucker, Herzberger, Bullington and Bishop’s Bridget Barr — swam regional qualifying times. Avery Tucker and Hicks had a 1-2 finish in the next event, the 100 free, both also swimming qualifying times.

The longest event of the evening, the 500 free, was an all-Surry showdown. Hadly Tucker jumped out to an early lead, and at the end of the first lap, the only one who had even stayed close to her was the Lady Bears’ Bryant. This was another event where the qualifying time was crushed, with Tucker beating Bryant by 10 seconds after 20 laps, 5:53.56 to 6:03.72. Bishop sophomore Sunita Agarwala had the fastest final lap and also qualified for regionals at 6:21.86.

Bruce, Pruitt, Beck and Avery Tucker kept the red tide rolling by beating Bishop’s A-team by four and a half seconds in the 200 free relay. Beck and Bruce then hopped right back into the pool a few minutes later and finished 1-2 in the 100 backstroke.

The women’s 100 breaststroke was a win by Pruitt over Mount Airy’s Sawyers, with Bullington third.

The meet ended with Hicks, Bullington and both Tuckers beating the Villains by 11.07 seconds in the 400 free relay. The Lady Bears came in third with an automatic qualifying time behind Bryant, Bunting, Abigail Gilley and Sawyers.

For the Lady Bears, Sawyers (12), Bryant (11) and Bunting (10) all played a role in 10 or more team points. The Mount Airy men got 13 each from Austin Eaton and Will Cox and 12 from Heck.

In addition to his dominant performance in the 100 fly, Gilliam was second to Chase in the 100 backstroke and beat the regional qualifying time by more than four seconds. He accounted for 16 points for the Cardinals. In the men’s 100 breaststroke, Cox and Heck finished 2-3 behind Hamlet in a race where all three beat the regional time.

Qualifying swimmers will move on to the 1A/2A Central Regional meet on Feb. 1 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Mount Airy is hosting the “Last Chance Invitational” at Reeves on Wednesday night for those swimmers who want to take one more shot at qualifying for regionals.

Lady Cardinal swimmers win another league crown

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

