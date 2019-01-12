Bears pin down Cardinals

John Cate | The News Mount Airy senior Daniel Olvera gets ready to take down East Surry’s Kaleb Tilley during Friday’s match. Olvera scored a 7-0 victory in his Senior Night match. - John Cate | The News Granite Bear seniors Nate Kiebler, Daniel Olvera, Armando Estrada, John Bennett and Austin Tumbarello were recognized between matches on Senior Night. - John Cate | The News Standout wrestlers Mitchell Edwards of East Surry and John Bennett of Mount Airy challenged each other in a controversial 220-pound match Friday night. A third-period escape netted Edwards a 1-0 win. - John Cate | The News Jackson Tumbarello went 2-0 on Friday night, including this victory over a Bishop McGuinness wrestler. - -

Just like football season, it appears that the 2018-19 Northwest 1A Conference wrestling season will come down to a clash of titans.

Mount Airy moved two steps closer to a sixth straight league title on Friday night, beating Bishop McGuinness 77-0 and then downing East Surry 54-21 in the nightcap of what was the Granite Bears’ Senior Night. However, the team still has some work to do if it wants to keep its championship streak alive.

The Bears have been ranked among the top five 1A teams all season long, but so has league rival South Stokes. Before they worry about the Sauras, Mount Airy must win at North Stokes next Friday night, and then will travel to Walnut Cove in what is potentially a clash for the outright NW1A title on Jan. 22.

“I was excited with the way we wrestled today. If we wrestle like we did tonight, I think we’ll do alright,” said Bears head coach Cody Atkins. “South Stokes has two returning state champions and a state runner-up on their team, and a couple of other state qualifiers besides that. That will a a true test for us, not just in the conference, but where we stand in the state.”

Mount Airy opened the meet with its beatdown of the Villains, who forfeited eight of the 13 contested weight classes. With that match out of the way, the team honored seniors Daniel Olvera, Austin Tumbarello, Armando Estrada, John Bennett and Nate Kiebler, and then East Surry wrestled Bishop, beating them 60-15. After a brief intermission for the Bears to warm up again, it was time for the latest chapter in the Mount Airy rivalry with the Cardinals.

Things started out well for the visitors. The match opened at 120 pounds, and East’s Jacob Haywood pinned Trevin Robinson with 10 seconds left in the first period with the score tied at 2. The match at 126 pounds was also closely contested until it ended on a pin. The Bears’ Aidan Horton and the Cardinals’ Tyson Tilley were deadlocked through one period. Tilley chose the down position for the second period, but Horton scored a near-fall for two points and carried that edge into the final period, where he pinned Tilley with 38 seconds left in the match.

Franklin Bennett scored a second-period pin over Trace Tilley at 132 to put Mount Airy on top 12-6. At 138 pounds, Daniel Olvera blanked Kaleb Tilley 7-0 for a 15-6 Bear lead, which quickly became 21-6 when the Cardinals were forced to forfeit at 145.

To beat the Bears, East Surry was going to have to pull some surprises, and Joshua Pack almost did just that. Facing Austin Tumbarello, Pack scored a quick takedown and came within a hair of pinning the state’s top-ranked 1A 152-pounder in the opening minute of the match. Tumbarello avoided the pin, but was down 4-0 right out of the gate after a near-fall was awarded. He methodically battled back, earning an escape and then a takedown of his own, as the period ended 4-3. Tumbarello gained the lead on a second-period reversal and then scored a pin at 2:58 as Mount Airy took control of the match.

At 160, the parade of Bear wins continued when Estrada pinned Ethan Easter in the first period to make the score 33-6. Mount Airy’s winning streak ended at 170, where the Bears forfeited to Joe Becker. At 182, Jackson Tumbarello strategically chose to open period two in the down position, where he scored a reversal and a two-point near-fall in the period that held up for a 4-0 victory.

At 195 pounds, Eric Olvera pinned Mason Sawyers in just 42 seconds, which set up an unexpected showdown at 220 between John Bennett, ranked No. 2 in the 1A ranks at 195, against Mitchell Edwards, ranked No. 1 at 220. With the team tally not in doubt, Bennett asked Atkins if he could challenge Edwards, and the coach agreed.

Bennett gave him a challenge indeed, and the showdown ended with some controversy when Edwards claimed a 1-0 win.

“There is some size difference, but John wanted the match, and I gave it to him,” said Atkins. “I thought it was a great match.”

The match was dead even throughout the opening period. The two wrestlers were at neutral throughout, each one parrying the other’s attacks. In period two, Bennett chose down and made several bids to escape or reverse the hold. Edwards held his ground but couldn’t turn Bennett. Edwards had the choice for the third period and chose down.

About a half-minute into the final period, Edwards made good on an escape to lead 1-0. All he had to do was stay at neutral for 90 seconds, but could still lose if Bennett scored a takedown. With about a minute to go, he started wrestling defensively, although Atkins felt Edwards crossed the line between defense-first wrestling and stalling.

“Mitchell was just trying to stay away from John until the time ran out,” he said, pointing out that if Bennett scored a takedown, he would likely win the match. “He was running away, and he had already been hit with a stall. A second stall would have given John the point and sent it into overtime.”

Edwards was warned for stalling with about 40 seconds to go, and twice in the last half-minute, skipped away from attempted ankle-holds by an aggressive Bennett. With the Bears’ coaches screaming for a second warning — which would have given Bennett a point — Edwards held on to win 1-0.

Kiebler wrestled Kyle Vailancourt in the final contested match of the night, and the Bears’ 285-pounder was aggressive throughout a scoreless first period. Midway through the second, Vailancourt appeared to stumble backwards, and Kiebler pounced on him, eventually putting him down at 3:17 to give Mount Airy a 48-15 lead.

When the match went back to the top of the lineup, East forfeited to Robert Taylor at 106 and the Bears forfeited to Austin Vernon at 113 to end it.

In the match between the Cardinals and Villains, Haywood won by pin at 120, but every other East Surry win came by way of a forfeit. Bishop entered no other wrestlers lower than 182 pounds.

The opening match between the Villains and Mount Airy saw Taylor score a 57-second pin at 106 and then Robinson pinned his man in 2:42 at 120 pounds. The next contested match came at 182, where Jackson Tumbarello scored a 16-0 technical fall over Daniel Cancro. At 195, Bennett had a 12-4 lead over Garrett Hope late in the third period and finally pinned him with 23 seconds to go. Olvera won the 220-pound match by pin with less than 10 seconds remaining in the first period, but the Villains forfeited to Kiebler.

Bears closing in on championship showdown

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

