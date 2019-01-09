Eagles second to Elks in home finale

John Cate | The News Surry Central seniors Cici Roman, Morgan Johnson, Matthew Collins, Hannah Mitchell and Sarah Southard were honored prior to their final regular-season home meet for the Golden Eagles Tuesday night at the Armfield Center. - John Cate | The News The five Central seniors get ready to make there ceremonial dive into the pool together prior to the start of the meet. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — More than a month remains in the 2018-19 swimming season for local high schools, but many of them are already having their final official home matches and hosting Senior Night festivities. Tuesday night brought Surry Central’s turn.

The Golden Eagles hosted Elkin and Galax for a non-conference tri-meet at the Armfield Center, where the meet got under way with seniors Matthew Collins, Morgan Johnson, Hannah Mitchell, Cici Roman and Sarah Southard making a ceremonial leap into the pool together, swimming a lap across, and then being honored by their teammates at the other end.

As it turned out, Elkin ended up winning the meet, nipping the Lady Eagles by one point (56-55) in that half of the competition, and also winning the men’s portion, where it brought many more competitors to the pool than any other team. In fact, Galax barely brought any men to the meet and the third-place team was actually Starmount, which also brought a few swimmers and earned its only two points in the men’s 100-yard freestyle.

Southard, who has qualified for the state meet in past seasons, celebrated her Senior Night in style, winning the 100 backstroke by nearly four seconds over MiMi Pemberton of Galax. Roman finished third in that event. Southard climbed back into the pool one final time in the final event of the night, the 400 free relay, where she swam the lead leg for a team that finished second to Elkin. The Lady Elks won the event by about 12 seconds to take the team victory away from the Lady Eagles.

While Elkin’s men won fairly easily, the Lady Elks’ strength in the relays gave them the edge in that half of the meet. Things started out with the 200 medley relay, where Elkin’s team won by about two seconds over Central’s Joanna Arroyo, Sara Collins, Southard and Audrey Poindexter. Galax beat a second Central team by less than two seconds in another event that would have changed the final outcome.

In the men’s portion of the 200 medley relay, Elkin won, with Central’s Carter Jones, Abbott Nixon, Jesse Vaughn and Daniel Atkins in second. A second Eagle team made up of Abraham Mendez, Brandon Isaacs, Anthony Escobar and David Olchowoj was third.

Mitchell and Roman were second and fourth in the 200 free, with Elkin’s Emma Swain between them and Audrey Turner of Galax as the winner. Cason Baker and Thomas McComb went 1-2 for the Elks in the men’s version of the event.

Arroyo won the 200 individual medley for the Lady Eagles, beating Pemberton and Poindexter. Nixon and Isaacs went 1-2 in the men’s version to make it a Central sweep.

Another 1-2 followed in both versions of the 50 free, both perpetrated by the Elks. Maia Schweikert and Kenly Wells finished ahead of Central’s Gracie Brindle, and then Elkin’s Brady Shugart and Cameron Burleson finished the sweep. Matthew Collins and Vaughn finished third and fourth for Central.

Elkin also swept the 100 butterfly. Harper Libbert won for the women, while Burleson and Baker finished 1-2 with Vaughn in third. The Elks’ winning streak continued in the 100 free, where their women went 1-2-4-5 behind Katie Sidden, Sarah Blevins, Avery Sheets and Emma Swain. Mitchell took third for the Lady Eagles. Elkin went 1-2-3 in the men’s version, with Jack Zamadia, McComb and Patrick Soos. Josh Spillman was fourth for Starmount’s only points of the night.

The Lady Elks scored another win in the 200 free relay, where their team beat Southard, Poindexter, Arroyo and Sara Collins by four seconds. Brindle, Crabb, Mitchell and Katelyn Willard also represented the Lady Eagles in this race and came in third. Two Elkin men’s teams finished 1-2 in their version of the event.

Southard’s win in the 100 back followed, and then Jones made it a Central sweep in this event. Jones was followed by Mendez, who was exactly two seconds behind to make it an Eagle 1-2.

The Lady Eagles briefly pulled ahead on the scoreboard with a 1-3 finish in the 100 breaststroke. Sara Collins blew away the field by 18 seconds, with Crabb a third of a second behind a Galax swimmer to take third. Zamadia and Shugart made it an Elkin 1-2 for the men, ahead of Nixon.

The event then concluded with the 400 free relay, where the Lady Elks prevailed and won the team score.

Galax was third in the women’s part of the meet with 39 points. Elkin outscored the Central men 77-46.

Surry Central will be back in action tonight at Reeves against North Surry, and then is off until Jan. 18, when the Eagles will be the hosts at Armfield for the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference championship meet.

Surry Central seniors Cici Roman, Morgan Johnson, Matthew Collins, Hannah Mitchell and Sarah Southard were honored prior to their final regular-season home meet for the Golden Eagles Tuesday night at the Armfield Center. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_sc-seniors.jpg Surry Central seniors Cici Roman, Morgan Johnson, Matthew Collins, Hannah Mitchell and Sarah Southard were honored prior to their final regular-season home meet for the Golden Eagles Tuesday night at the Armfield Center. John Cate | The News The five Central seniors get ready to make there ceremonial dive into the pool together prior to the start of the meet. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_seniors-dive.jpg The five Central seniors get ready to make there ceremonial dive into the pool together prior to the start of the meet. John Cate | The News

Central honors five swimmers on Senior Night

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.