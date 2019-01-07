Bears split on Senior Night

Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy senior Will Cox won the boys’ 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.78. - Cory Smith | The News Cardinal Abby Bruce spreads her wings in the girls’ 200 individual medley. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Gracie Pruitt finished second in the girls’ 100 backstroke with a time of 1:08.29. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy seniors (left to right): Brock Heck, Will Cox, Hunter Eaton, Emily Diaz, Gilleyn Bunting, Jami Keene, and Natalie Ferguson. - -

The stakes are raised every time East Surry and Mount Airy compete, no matter the sport.

The Granite Bears hosted rival East Surry on Monday afternoon for their final home swim meet of the season. Seven Bear swimmers had the added motivation of defeating the Cardinals, with Monday being their final home high school meet.

Mount Airy honored seven seniors during the meet as part of Senior Night. Three boys and four girls have been members of the Bears swim team for varying lengths. For the boys: Brock Heck, Will Cox, and Hunter Eaton. For the girls: Emily Diaz, Gilleyn Bunting, Jami Keene, and Natalie Ferguson.

The Granite Bear boys got their wish by defeating the Cardinal boys 54-21. South Stokes also had a handful of representatives at the meet, but the Saura boys fell 59-4 to Mount Airy and 39-7 to East Surry.

East Surry’s girls continued to impress with a 69-23 win over Mount Airy and a 77-7 victory over South. Mount Airy’s girls defeated South Stokes 65-9.

East started the night with a convincing victory in the girls’ 200 medley relay. The team of Abby Bruce, Gracie Pruitt, Hadly Tucker, and Avery Tucker finished nearly 22 seconds faster than the Bears A-team. Mount Airy’s team of Abigail Gilley, Meredith Marion, Oshyn Bryant, and Catherine Sawyers finished second with a time of 2:23.37.

It was a much closer race when the boys took part in the 200 medley relay. Mount Airy’s Martin Cooke, Austin Eaton, Darius Walker, and Hunter Eaton bested East’s team of Lee Knight, Jacob Gates, Nolan Gilliam, and Connor Lane. The Bears trailed by more than two seconds after three swimmers. Hunter Eaton finished the final lap with with a time of 28.83 to give Mount Airy the victory by a margin of just .68 seconds.

The 200 yard freestyle once again saw the East girls and Mount Airy boys take the top spot. Avery Tucker earned the win for the Lady Cards with a 2:09.81 time. Mount Airy’s Jessica Sawyers and Bunting took bronze and silver, respectively, in the event.

All three boys that competed in the 200 free finished within six seconds of each other. Hunter Eaton won the event at 2:58.47, followed by teammate Darius Walker at 3:02.76 and East’s Knight at 3:03.76.

The girls’ 200 individual medley saw two East Surry swimmers atop the podium. Hadly Tucker won the event at 2:24.49, followed by Bruce at 2:30.28.

The boys did not compete in the event, so the meet continued with the girls’ 50 free. The Cardinals took first and second with times less than a second apart. Avery Tucker won with a 26.93 time, followed by Julie Hicks at 27.71. Mount Airy’s Bunting and Catherine Sawyers were not far behind at 30.32 and 31.22.

Nolan Gilliam squeaked out a victory of just .15 seconds in the boys’ 50 free. Heck was hot on his tail, but ultimately took second place with a time of 24.92.

Only three total swimmers took part in the 100 fly. Mount Airy’s Will Cox finished at 1:07.90 and was the only boy to compete. Pruitt won the girls event for East with a time of 1:08.68, just over a second faster than teammate Bruce at 1:09.78.

Sydney Beck got her first win of the night with a 1:00.03 time in the girls 100 free, besting 11 other competitors. Carly Bullington took second for the Cardinals at 1:05.55.

After finishing second to Gilliam in the 50 free, Heck won the 100 free with a time of 58.83. South Stokes Conner Rothrock had the team’s highest finish of the meet with a second place finish, thanks to a time 1:05.47.

The 500 freestyle was next for the swimmers with iron lungs. The Lady Cards’ Hicks won the even with a 5:51.75 time, never falling below a lap time of 36.52. Bryant took second at 6:05.49, and South’s Anna Kate Cheek finished third at 8:14.50.

Austin Eaton was the only male competitor in the 500 free, winning by default with a time of 7:22.95.

Similar to the 200 medley relay to start the meet, the Cardinal girls and Bear boys experienced success in the 200 free relay. East’s Beck, Bullington, Bruce, and Avery Tucker won the girls event at 1:56.38, while the Bears’ team of Darius Walker, Hunter Eaton, Cox, and Heck won the boys’ race at 1:55.24.

After being a part of the relay team that just won the 200 free, Beck turned around and won the girls’ 100 backstroke with a time of 1:08.29. Martin Cooke won the boys’ event with a time of 1:16.83.

The meet’s final individual race was the 100 breaststroke. East’s Hadly Tucker won at 1:21.57, and teammate Bullington took silver at 1:24.58.

Cox notched a victory to close his senior night, finishing at 1:10.78 in the 100 breast. Gilliam took second by finishing three seconds behind Cox.

The girls’ 400 free relay came down to the final stretch. In the end, East’s team of Pruitt, RoyBeth Kiser, Beck, and Hicks finished first at 4:23.51. Mount Airy’s Bunting, Abigail Gilley, Bryant, and Jessica Sawyers finished at 4:27.20.

Mount Airy’s boys won the boys portion of the 400 free relay by a 23-second margin. Heck, Cooke, Austin Eaton, and Cox finished with a time of 4:22.16. East’s team of Gilliam, Connor Lane, Knight, and Jacob Gates took second with a 4:45.24 time.

East Surry will host its own Senior Night festivities on Thursday at the Armfield Civic Center.

