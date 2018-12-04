Underwater photo finish at ACC

Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Katelyn Crabb’s time of 1:34.90 was good enough for third place in the 100 breaststroke. - Cory Smith | The News Nolan Poindexter, seen here competing in the backstroke portion of the race, won the boys’ 200 individual medley for Surry Central with a time of 2:51.86. - Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagle Daniel Olchowoj finished the boys’ 50 freestyle with a 40.89 time. - Cory Smith | The News Gracie Brindle of Surry Central speeds through the final length of the girls’ 100 backstroke. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Every millisecond of every race counts when it comes to swimming. One wrong move or miscalculation can change your spot on the podium.

The Surry Central Golden Eagles went 3-for-4 in Tuesday’s home meet against Forbush and Atkins. The Central girls bested Forbush 68-34 and Atkins 60-43. Central’s boys put up the most points of the evening against Forbush, defeating the Falcons 71-23.

Had one race gone the Eagles’ way instead of the Camels, Central would be celebrating a sweep. Instead, Atkins’ boys squeaked out a 52-51 win over the Eagles.

Central began the meet with with a win in the girls’ 200 medley relay. The Eagles’ time of 2:18.50 was nine seconds faster than Forbush’s A-team and the Atkins A-team was disqualified. The Camels got revenge in the boys’ 200 medley relay with a 10-second win over Central.

Suzie Beamguard had Forbush’s first win of the night with a 2:23.91 performance in the girls’ 200 freestyle. Nate Holder took the crown for the boys’ portion of the race by more than 30 seconds with a time of 2:00.13.

Joanna Arroyo earned Central’s first individual race win of Tuesday’s meet. Arroyo finished at 2:45.13, and then Nolan Poindexter won the boys’ event for the Golden Eagles with a 2:51.86 time.

Sara Collins finished first in the 50 freestyle, an event that saw 33 girls compete. Collins won the event at 26.88, followed by Forbush’s Jessica Soloman at 30.43 and Central’s Hannah Mitchell at 32.57.

Surry Central’s Matthew Collins edged out Atkins’ Christoper Evans for a win in the boys’ 50 freestyle. The top-3 finishes were all within half a second of each other. Matthew Collins won at 27.47, Evans was second at 27.57, and Atkins’ Chad Saintsing was third at 27.95.

The Lady Eagles continued their winning ways in the 100 butterfly. Sarah Southard got the win at 1:14.84 and was followed by teammate Gracie Brindle at 1:29.65.

Holder won the boys’ event for the Camels with an astounding time of 57.22.

Sara Collins won her second individual event of the meet in the girls’ 100 freestyle. Sara won at 58.71, and, just like in the 50 free, was followed by Atkins’ Soloman.

Camel Aaron Petty bested Forbush swimmer Tyler Sprague in the boys’ 100 freestyle by less than a second. Petty won at 59.72 and Sprague followed at 1:00.55.

Arroyo dove in for the long haul in the girls’ 500 freestyle. She emerged after 20 laps 6:54.61 later to give the Lady Eagles another victory. Atkins’ Alex Mallison followed at 7:16.06.

In a race that lasted nearly eight minutes, a 10-second win is closer than you would think. Poindexter gave the Central boys a win in the 500 free at 7:49.44, with Camel Marcello Ricigiano not too far behind at 7:49.44.

A win in the girls’ 200 freestyle relay extended Central’s lead. Immediately after, the Atkins boys scored a key victory in the event with a two-second win over Central.

Atkins went back-to-back on the 100 backstroke with comfortable victories from Ella Sapp and Petty. Sapp helped the Camels go back-to-back once again with a win in the 100 breaststroke, but this time by a much closer margin. Sapp won the event at 1:32.73, with teammate Elizabeth Fishel breathing down her neck at 1:32.81 and Central’s Katelyn Crabb not far behind at 1:34.90.

Tate Altman completed the 100 breaststroke sweep for Atkins with a time of 1:17.40. Central’s Abbott Nixon finished second at 1:19.55.

The final event of the meet was the 400 freestyle relay. Atkins won both events, with Forbush earning second in the girls’ race and Surry Central taking silver in the boys’ race.

Surry Central returns to Armfield on December 17 to face East Surry. The Eagles will face off with Forbush again on December 19, but won’t meet Atkins until January 18 as part of the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship Meet.

Lady Eagles bash competition, boys fall short of sweep

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

