Dog paddling

Cory Smith | The News Alec Singleton comes up for air in the boys’ 100 breaststroke. Singleton finished with a time of 1:37.65 for North Surry. - Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Bailey Singleton competes in the backstroke leg of the girls’ 200 individual medley. - Cory Smith | The News Atkins’ Nate Holder helped lead the Camel boys to a victory in Wednesday’s meet with a win in the boys’ 100 fly. - Cory Smith | The News Greyhound Nick Bryant won the boys’ 500 free with a time of 5:37.27. - -

Though Greyhounds are most commonly seen racing on a track, North Surry showed that Hounds can be quite speedy in water during Wednesday’s meet.

North Surry competed in its first home swim meet of the 2018-2019 Wednesday evening. Both the Atkins Camels and Forbush Falcons poured into Reeves Community Center despite the near-freezing temperatures just beyond the glass walls.

The Greyhound boys went 1-1 on the night by defeating Forbush 52-22 and falling to Atkins 57-32. The Camel boys also defeated Forbush 66-12.

North Surry’s girls went 2-0 with victories over both the Camels and Falcons. The Lady Hounds downed Forbush 51-36 and Atkins 46-38.

North Surry opened the meet with a victory in the girls 200 medley relay. At 2:13.61, the team of Kiersten Walker, Bailey Singleton, Lorianna Sheaffer, and Cassidy Hull finished nearly 13 seconds faster than the second-place Forbush team.

The Atkins boys got on the board with a win in the 200 medley relay. The Camels’ Aaron Petty, Tate Altman, Nate Holder, and Christopher Evans edged out North Surry’s Nick Bryant, Alec Singleton, Hunter York, and Garyn Bender by less than three seconds.

Forbush got its first win in the girls 200 free. Emily Post’s time of 2:22.63 was 21 seconds faster than the next closest competitor, Atkins’ Ava Sugg. Jeffrey Viands won the boys 200 free with a time of 2:33.41.

North Surry won both the boys and girls 200 individual medley by considerable margins. Hull’s closest competition in the girls race was teammate Bailey Singleton nine seconds behind, and Bryant took the boys race by 21 seconds.

The North boys grabbed another two wins in the 50 free with victories from Sheaffer and Bender. Bender’s time of 27.22 seconds was just .20 seconds faster than Atkins’ Chad Saintsing.

Post notched another victory for Forbush in the 100 fly at 1:25.47. Solder won the boys’ event with a time of 56.11.

Sheaffer finished first among 24 competitors in the girls’ 100 free. Sheaffer was the only girl to finish in less than a minute at 57.92. Two boys broke the one-minute mark, those being the Camels’ Aaron Petty at 58.69 and North’s York at 59.36.

North took home the two longest individual races of the day with victories in the boys’ and girls’ 500 free. Hull finished the race at 6:17.34 for the girls and Bryant at 5:37.27 for the boys.

The Camels fought back with wins in both 200 free relays. The girls’ team of Jessica Solomon, Melissa Woodcock, Elizabeth Fishel, and Kelly Garoutte finished the race at 2:16.30, with Solomon completing her leg in a team-low 31.38.

Atkins’ team of Andy Bain, Evans, Marcello Ricigliano, and Altman pulled out a seven-second victory over Forbush with a time of 1:57.36. Three of the four racers finished their leg in less than 30 seconds, with Altman posting the lowest time at 26.80.

Zoe Marazita recorded another victory for the Camels with a 1:24.55 time in the 100 back. Atkins also won the boys’ portion of the 100 back, with Aaron Petty running, or rather swimming, away with a 1:09.88 finish.

North Surry’s girls were able to keep a lead with wins in the final two events. Bailey Singleton finished 12 seconds faster than her closest competition in the 100 breaststroke, and the 400 relay team of Hull, Walker, Singleton, and Sheaffer won by 33 seconds.

Atkins took first and second place in the 100 breaststroke, led by Holder at 1:11.24. Atkins wrapped up the boys’ competition with a 4:10.66 time in the 400 relay with the team of Petty, Saintsing, Landon Privette, and Holder.

In terms of combined score, Atkins defeated both North Surry (95-78) and Forbush (114-50). North Surry defeated Forbush 103-58 in combined score.

The Greyhounds next four meets are on the road, meaning it will be 2019 before North Surry returns to Reeves.

Hounds make home swimming debut

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

