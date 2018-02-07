Lady Cards seek to rule the pool again

When it comes to girls’ swimming, there’s no better 1A traditional school in the state than East Surry. For each of the last two seasons, the Lady Cardinals have finished first in the state among 1A traditionals at the NCHSAA 1A/2A state swimming championships at the Cary Aquatic Center.
The only schools which have finished ahead of East Surry, which placed seventh overall in 2016 and fourth last year, have been a handful of 2A schools and 1A charter and private schools with open enrollment. The 2017 team’s fourth-place finish was the best by an East Surry swim team since 2000.
When her team won a sixth straight Northwest 1A Conference title late last month, Lady Cardinals head coach Courtney Tunstall said that she thought this East Surry team could be the best of the mini-dynasty that has ruled area women’s swimming for many years. On Friday, the Lady Cardinals, along with individual swimmers from several schools around the region, will head back to Cary and try to top last year’s performance. Preliminary round competition will begin at 9 a.m., with the final rounds beginning at 4:45 p.m.
At last week’s NCHSAA West Regionals, held in Charlotte and hosted by Pine Lake Prep, East Surry’s girls were in their customary spot as the top traditional school in attendance. The Lady Cardinals placed third overall with 256 points, behind Lake Norman Charter (304) and the host school (280). The second-highest finishing traditional school was 2A Salisbury, fifth with 165, and the second-best 1A traditional was Elkin, ninth overall with 69. Forbush finished 13th, followed by Surry Central in 17th and Mount Airy in 18th place.
The boys’ half of the regional went much the same way. Pine Lake won it, and Salisbury was again the highest-finishing traditional school, in fifth. Elkin, in eighth place, was the top traditional 1A school. North Surry came in 17th, followed by East in 22nd, and Mount Airy in 31st place.
When the regions unite for the state championships on Saturday, eastern powerhouses such as Raleigh Charter and Carrboro will also be part of the mix. However, East Surry’s girls have more than held their own in the past few years. An overall state title is not likely, but finishing as the top traditional 1A for a third year in a row is a realistic goal.
At the regional, no Surry County individual or relay team won an individual event, but many of them had high finishes and qualified for states. The full list of competing teams in Charlotte is as follows:
Relay Events
Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay
5. East Surry (Sydney Beck, Gracie Pruitt, Mikki Nunn, Julie Hicks)
11. Elkin (Bianka Soos, Kenley Wells, Harper Libbert, Maia Schweikert)
13. Surry Central (Abby Bruce, Brooke Mosley, Sarah Southard, Sara Collins)
Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay
5. Elkin (Alex Duncan, Brady Shugart, Cameron Burleson, Dockery Sloop)
16. East Surry (Jakwon Thompson, Christain Lane, Nolan Gilliam, Cade Williams)
20. Mount Airy (Simon Cawley, Brock Heck, Bobby Cox, Chandler Gammons)
23. North Surry (Drew Jones, Chris Smith, Luke Holder, Garyn Bender)
Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
3. East Surry (Avery Tucker, Sydney Beck, Anne-Louise Tunstall, Hadly Tucker)
7. Elkin (Bianka Soos, Katie Sidden, Harper Libbert, Maia Schweikert)
17. Mount Airy (Oshyn Bryant, Gilleyn Bunting, Elizabeth Marion, Sierra Best)
24. Surry Central (Gracie Brindle, Hannah Mitchell, CiCi Roman, Brooke Mosley)
Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
5. Elkin (Alex Duncan, Cameron Burleson, Brady Shugart, Dockery Sloop)
12. North Surry (Hunter York, Drew Jones, Nick Bryant, Caleb Isaacs)
17. Mount Airy (Brock Heck, Chandler Gammons, Simon Cawley, Bobby Cox)
Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
3. East Surry (Julie Hicks, Hadly Tucker, Anne-Louise Tunstall, Avery Tucker)
7. Elkin (Bianka Soos, Katie Sidden, Harper Libbert, Maia Schweikert)
11. Mount Airy (Oshyn Bryant, Gilleyn Bunting, Lindley Williams, Sierra Best)
16. Surry Central (Abby Bruce, Gracie Brindle, Sarah Southard, Sara Collins)
Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
10. Elkin (Brady Shugart, Cason Baker, Cameron Burleson, Dockery Sloop)
13. North Surry (Hunter York, Drew Jones, Caleb Isaccs, Nick Bryant)
19. East Surry (Nolan Gilliam, Jacob Gates, Cade Williams, Jakwon Thompson)
Individual Events
Womens 200 Yard Freestyle
3. Avery Tucker – East Surry
5. Julie Hicks – East Surry
Mens 200 Yard Freestyle
8. Nick Bryant – North Surry
17. Caleb Isaacs – North Surry
Womens 200 Yard IM
7. Anne-Louise Tunstall – East Surry
10. Gracie Pruitt – East Surry
11. Abby Bruce – Surry Central
21. Bailey Singleton – North Surry
Mens 200 Yard IM
5. Nolan Gilliam – East Surry
20. Hunter York – North Surry
Womens 50 Yard Freestyle
9. Maia Schweikert – Elkin
19. Bianka Soos – Elkin
Mens 50 Yard Freestyle
19. Dockery Sloop – Elkin
Womens 100 Yard Butterfly
6. Hadly Tucker – East Surry
9. Sydney Beck – East Surry
10. Mikki Nunn – East Surry
12. Sara Collins – Surry Central
13. Sarah Southard – Surry Central
15. Carly Bullington – East Surry
Mens 100 Yard Butterfly
6. Alex Duncan – Elkin
8. Nolan Gilliam – East Surry
13. Cameron Burleson – Elkin
19. Bobby Cox – Mount Airy
23. Hunter York – North Surry
Womens 100 Yard Freestyle
11. Anne-Louise Tunstall – East Surry
17. Heather Libbert – Elkin
Womens 500 Yard Freestyle
4. Hadly Tucker – East Surry
14. Oshyn Bryant – Mount Airy
16. Lindley Williams – Mount Airy
21. Carly Bullington – East Surry
Mens 500 Yard Freestyle
11. Nick Bryant – North Surry
Womens 100 Yard Backstroke
4. Avery Tucker – East Surry
5. Sydney Beck – East Surry
7. Julie Hicks – East Surry
9. Abby Bruce – Surry Central
12. Lindley Williams – Mount Airy
17. Sarah Southard – Surry Central
Men 100 Yard Backstroke
16. Jakwon Thompson
21. Caleb Isaacs
Womens 100 Yard Breaststroke
4. Mikki Nunn – East Surry
9. Sierra Best – Mount Airy
10. Gracie Pruitt – East Surry
16. Sara Collins – Surry Central
Mens 100 Yard Breaststroke
4. Alex Duncan – Elkin
9. Bobby Cox – Mount Airy
19. Brock Heck – Mount Airy
