‘Red Tide’ sweeps to NW1A title

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Neither East Surry head swimming coach Courtney Tunstall nor her mom Leah, who used to coach the Cardinals, was sure how many Northwest 1A Conference titles in a row that East’s girls have won.

It was either six or seven, both Tunstalls said. The only thing that was sure was what was unsaid — no one seems to be catching up to the Lady Cardinals anytime soon.

There was an enormous amount of talent in the pool at the Armfield Civic Center on Saturday afternoon, with all of the league’s top teams boasting swimmers of college-level ability, including a few seniors who have already signed for the next level. But in the end, it was East Surry’s girls who far outdistanced the competition for the second year in a row. The Lady Cardinals won all 11 events and racked up 216 points to beat runner-up Bishop McGuinness by 83 points. Mount Airy was third with 110 points and league newcomer South Stokes was the only other school to score, with 11.

“They all worked really hard,” said Courtney Tunstall. “They knew with this level of competition that they would have to swim fast, and they really came prepared.”

Two years ago, the Villains threatened to end the Lady Cardinals’ streak of titles, taking it down to the final event before losing by three points. But East won convincingly last year and then finished fourth in the state’s 1A/2A championship meet behind 2A schools and charter schools. They rolled to another NW1A crown this season, and Coach Tunstall believes that East Surry may be stronger than ever this time around.

“Absolutely, I honestly think we can do better this year,” she said about the team’s prospects in the upcoming regionals and state championship meet. “We’re really excited about it.”

The ladies in red made their statement early on. The Villains actually led on points after the first event, the 200 medley relay, where Bishop entered three teams that finished 3-4-5. But East’s No. 1 team of Sydney Beck, Gracie Pruitt, Carly Bullington and Hadly Tucker crushed it, winning the event by more than six seconds over the Lady Bears’ Lindley Williams, Sierra Best, Oshyn Bryant and Gilleyn Bunting.

East didn’t even deploy Julie Hicks on either of its relay teams in that event, but Coach Tunstall sent her out for the next girls’ event, the 200 free, and she won in 2:05.59, beating teammate Hadly Tucker and Bishop’s Katie Herzberger, who was later named the conference’s female Swimmer of the Year.

The next girls’ event was Cards vs. Bears. Swimming in adjacent lanes, East’s Anne-Louise Tunstall and Pruitt beat Mount Airy’s Best. A total 27 girls competed in the 50 free, but the Lady Cardinals’ Avery Tucker won that one in 26.89, seven-tenths of a second over teammate Beck. Tucker, only a sophomore, would have finished fourth in the boys’ version of the event, which was won by East’s Nolan Gilliam, who was later named tri-Swimmer of the Year in the league.

As for the elder of the Tuckers, she made it two in a row by also winning the next event, the 100 butterfly, beating out the impressive Herzberger with Bullington in third. The girls’ 100 free was another win for the Lady Cardinals, this time by Anne-Louise Tunstall by two and a half seconds over teammate Mikki Nunn. Gilliam wasn’t to be outdone, and he won the boys’ version of the event by 2.9 seconds over a Bishop swimmer. If Tunstall had entered that race, she would have been third, another three seconds back.

The longest race of the afternoon, the 500 free, was a tour de force by freshman Hadly Tucker. She won the event by 16.09 seconds over runner-up Bryant of Mount Airy, and both of them were faster than the Bishop swimmer who won the boys’ version of the race. Bullington, another freshman, was third for the Lady Cards.

The East girls went 1-2 in the 200 free relay. Nunn, Destini Hudson, Anne-Louise Tunstall and Avery Tucker edged teammates Pruitt, Grayce Montgomery, Hadly Tucker and Hicks by .78 of a second. A Bishop team was third, nearly four seconds further back.

Beck and Hicks gave East a 1-2 in the 100 backstroke, with MA’s Williams in third.

The girls’ 100 breaststroke saw the top three seeds placed in the middle of the pool in Best, Nunn and Pruitt. After more than a minute, it was clear that one of the three would win, as they made the final turn more than 10 seconds ahead of everyone else. In a finish that got everyone on their feet, they all touched within 0.4 seconds of each other — Nunn in 1:13.44, Pruitt in 1:13.54 and Best in 1:14.24.

The East girls ended the day with a 1-2 finish in the 400 free relay, with the Lady Bears’ best team of Bryant, Bunting, Williams and Best in third.

Although Gilliam had been outstanding for the Cardinal boys, Bishop has been the top dog for a number of years and won the title, 175-133, with Mount Airy third at 92 points. Gilliam’s two wins prevented a Villain sweep of the individual boys’ events.

Bishop did get a scare in the 200 free relay, but it came from the Granite Bears rather than the Cardinals. The Villains’ A team of Issac Kohl, Brandon Sanchez, Garrett Price and Paul Farley won the race, but by less than a half-second over Brock Heck, Chandler Gammons, Simon Cawley and Will Cox. Farley had to swim a 24.88 anchor split, over a half-second better than he’d swum in the individual 50 free, to hold off Cox, who had done the same thing himself.

Those same Bear swimmers, in a different order, had also come in second in the 200 medley relay. All of them also had strong points-paying finishes in other events, as did the Cardinals’ JaKwon Thompson.

The 1A/2AWest Regional is the next stop for the top performers on all of the local teams. This will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte. The state championships will be held in their usual location at the Cary Aquatic Center, on Friday, Feb. 9.

