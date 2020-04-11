Bruner signs with SCC Softball

East Surry’s Allie Bruner was named to the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association 1A All-State Team after a successful junior season in 2019. Cory Smith | The News

For the past four years, Randy Marion never had to worry about passed balls, players stealing or errors of any kind behind the plate. It didn’t matter how hard or wild the pitcher was throwing because Marion had faith in catcher Allie Bruner.

One might call her Ms. Reliable. Bruner has been the starting catcher for East Surry softball in each of her four years with the Cardinals. In that time, Marion said that she likely allowed fewer than 15 passed balls and had fewer than 10 players successfully steal a base.

“She is by far the most athletic catcher that I’ve seen at the high school level,” Marion said. “Very mobile, does an excellent job at blocking and quick release on throwing people out when they do try to steal. She’s improved a lot as far as the mental part of the game as well.”

Having played the sport since she was 7 years old, Bruner has plenty of softball miles under her belt. This includes time in recreational leagues, all stars, travel ball and school ball.

Now, Bruner adds another chapter to her softball career: Playing in college. The Cardinal senior signed her NJCAA National Letter of Intent and will play softball at Surry Community College.

“Softball’s my favorite and I’ve done it the longest,” Bruner said. “It means a lot because you work your whole life to play in college and that’s kind of been my main goal.”

Marion said he’s known since Allie was a freshman that she had the potential to play college softball. She came in as the starting catcher when one of East Surry’s primary pitchers, Autumn Lawson, was a junior throwing in the low 60s.

“She had played with [Autumn] some during the summer when she was eighth grade and then when she came in as a freshman,” he said. “Just her ability to catch Autumn was phenomenal. Autumn was a very hard pitcher to catch because she had a lot of movement on the ball.”

The class of 2020 has been a special group of kids, Marion said. After a 22-7 season in the spring of 2016 in which the Lady Cards reached the regional semifinal, East graduated seven seniors. The next spring left East Surry with no seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and nine freshmen.

Instead of seeing a drop off in talent, East Surry finished 23-4 in 2017 and was the top seed in the West for playoffs. Over time, the class of 2020 decreased from nine players to five. Marion said each of the seniors this season have been vital to the team’s success the past four years and that he’s been dreading this season as their last.

He said eventually replacing Bruner will be especially difficult, as she has been key to the team’s strategies over the years.

“If you don’t have a really strong catcher, you’re going to struggle at any level,” Marion said. “If you get a runner on first and you don’t have a catcher with a good arm, they’re automatically going to be on third and then you’re trying to keep them from scoring from there. With her, they have to earn going base to base not just given steals every time.”

Marion continued: “The pitchers don’t have to worry about people stealing bases, so they can just focus on getting the batters out. Defensively, we’re able to do the same thing. We’re not having to leave our position to try to cover bases and things like that.”

One key aspect of Bruner’s reliability is her durability. At the time of publication, East Surry has played 78 games from the start of the 2017 season to the present day. That number is supposed to be closer to 90, but a number of games have been cancelled this season due to COVID-19.

Allie Bruner has started and finished 77 games in her high school career. The only exception was a 2019 mercy-rule victory over Mount Airy. Bruner started the game, but Marion took her out before the game’s conclusion to give other players experience.

The state took notice of Bruner’s skill following the 2019 season. She was named to the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association All-State Team along with teammate Grace Kiser.

“It was huge. That’s a big honor that not very many people get,” Marion said.

That year, Bruner had just two errors on 138 total chances, resulting in a fielding percentage of .986. Bruner also threw out 10-of-15 base-runners trying to steal.

Offensively, she had 89 at-bats on 94 plate appearances, including 32 hits that consisted of three home runs, one triple and five doubles. Bruner finished the 2019 season with a .360 batting average, .362 on-base percentage, a .539 slugging percentage, 24 RBI, 20 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.

Even with all she’s accomplished, Bruner is still hungry for more before she becomes a Knight in the fall.

“It would be great to win the conference this year and go far in the playoffs,” she said before so many of the games were cancelled because of fears of spreading COVID-19.

She won the conference championship in softball as a freshman, but North Stokes has taken the crown the past two seasons. Winning a conference championship in softball would complete the trifecta for Bruner this year, although the future is uncertain due to COVID-19.

She recently won her first conference championship in basketball in the winter. Before that, she won her four-straight conference title in volleyball where she was also named Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year.

Allie extended thanks to her parents, family and friends for all their support.

Former All-State catcher moving across the county

