College-bound Greyhound

North Surry senior Olivia Jones became the second Lady Greyhound softball player within the span of a week to pen to paper on an NCAA National Letter of Intent when she signed with Averett University on Feb. 4.

“Averett has landed an excellent and resilient worker,” North Surry coach Beth Hodges said. “North Surry Softball coaches and student athletes are proud to see Olivia continue her softball career at the next level!”

“It’s relieving and it makes me feel like my work hasn’t been for nothing,” Jones said. She expressed gratitude to those assisting her on her journey, thanking, “My family and my coaches that have been there with me through all of it.”

A three-year member of the varsity squad, Jones has been playing softball for more than a decade. She started in coach pitch baseball before moving to fast pitch and travel softball, which included Surry Smack. Her previous coaches also attended her signing.

She joined the varsity squad as a sophomore during the 2017-2018 season and was quickly inserted in the starting lineup. In 25 games that year, she finished with a 72 plate appearances, 60 at bats, 17 hits, 11 RBI, 15 runs, a .283 batting average, a .357 on-base percentage and had the third-fewest strikeouts of players with at least 70 plate appearances.

Jones said she saw a change in her junior season that made her realize playing college softball was more than just a dream.

“Last year I started realizing I liked the sport more,” Jones said. “I loved it, not just liked it. I wanted to go to practice and I wanted to be there.”

In 22 games, 57 plate appearances, 54 at bats, 17 hits, 11 RBI, 9 runs, a .315 batting average, a .333 on-base percentage and had the second-fewest strikeouts of players with at least 50 plate appearances.

The 2019 Greyhounds faced one of the toughest schedules in the 2A division, which led to an 0-8 start. Of 115 2A teams, North had the 23rd highest strength of schedule. They were able to turn the season around after the rough start, winning nine of the remaining 17 games.

This included an upset win over a top-ranked team, Forbush, in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Tournament. The Hounds upset Forbush 2-1 to reach the championship game, eventually falling to Surry Central 3-2.

The late run by North Surry showed promise for the Jones’ senior campaign in 2020.

“Olivia is a silent leader on the field; She leads by example,” Hodges said at the signing. “Olivia will be a key to our success in the upcoming 2020 softball season.”

Hodges was correct. In the first four games of the 2020 season, North Surry is 3-1 and has outscored opponents 50-5. In that time, Jones recorded six hits (including a team-high three doubles), six RBI and has a .600 batting average, a .692 on base percentage and a .900 slugging percentage.

“I want to win conference; that’s my one goal here,” Jones said. “Because I feel like we can do it as a team. If we just click, and we can do great things.”

Playing at North Surry has been a positive experience for Jones and is one she hopes to savor in the final few months of her high school career.

“It’s friendships and good coaching. It’s different coaching, different experiences, different playing levels, just makes you better all around.”

