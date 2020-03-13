Lady Cards hold off War Eagles

East Surry’s Grace Kiser slams a three-run home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the first inning. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Despite everything else going on in the world, East Surry put it all aside for two hours to defend its home field against the visiting War Eagles of Davie High School.

In their first game in a week and last one for at least another three-and-a-half weeks, the Lady Cardinals came out and scored three runs in the first inning. Davie capitalized on East Surry errors in the top of the third to score two runs, but the Cards responded with two of their own in the bottom of the inning.

East Surry held off a late rally by the War Eagles to win the game 8-5.

“I think its always good for us when we go against larger 4A schools and against good competition,” Cardinal coach Randy Marion said after the win.

Thursday’s contest was East Surry’s third game of the season. All three have been against schools of larger classifications. The first game of the season was a 10-5 home win over McMichael. The next game was at Forbush, where the Cardinals were defeated 11-1 by one of the title contenders in the 2A division.

The pressure of East Surry’s non-conference schedule has already produced some diamonds. The Cardinals recorded five hits in the first inning. Hali Scott, Allie Bruner, Ally McCraw and Riley Pennington each recorded singles. Grace Kiser, one of East’s five seniors, crushed a three-run homer in the inning to put the Cardinals up 3-0.

Scott kept East Surry’s time on defense quite short with three strikeouts in the first two innings. She gave up her first hit in the top of the third after walking a runner. Both moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. The first Davie run came on an RBI single, and the second was the result of Cardinal fielding errors.

”Hali Scott pitched well tonight,” Marion said. “She gave up a few hits here and there. We made several errors out in the field that hurt both our pitchers. There was a couple of innings we could’ve got out with no runs and end up giving up two or three runs in each of those innings because of errors.”

Not to be outdone, Bruner singled on the first pitch in the bottom of the third. She was later scored on a two-run homer from Pennington.

“Someone that’s impressed me in these first few weeks is Riley Pennington,” Marion said. “She’s hit two home runs in the first three games as a freshman, so she’s really done a great job at the plate.”

The Cardinal lead grew to 8-2 by the end of the fifth inning. Bruner scored Maggie Holt on an RBI single in the fourth. The next run came in the fifth when Anna Kate Badgett successfully stole home. Rosie Craven darted from first to second when Badgett was on third. The Davie catcher attempted to get Craven out, but as soon as the ball left her hands Badgett dashed home. Craven was safe at second, and Badgett slid under the return throw home.

The final East Surry run came via a Scott RBI double that scored Craven.

Holt switched places with Scott in the top of the fourth. The two Cardinals combined for seven strikeouts in the win.

“Maggie Holt came in and did a phenomenal job in relief with Hali Scott,” Marion said. “It’s the first time she’s pitched this year and she did great.”

Davie left three runners on base in the top of the sixth and wasn’t about to do the same in the seventh inning. With just one out left in the game, Davie’s Summer Simpson hit a grounder just inside of third base. The ball went under the glove of a Cardinal fielder at third and in left field, allowing two runners to score. Simpson herself beat the throw home to score the third War Eagle run.

East forced a fly out on the next batter to end the game before the visitors could mount a comeback.

Marion said the Cardinals still have a way to go, but isn’t sure how the season will go with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association recently announcing a temporary suspension of games until April 6.

“We’ve got a lot of cleaning up tonight as far as defensively. I mean, it’s the first of March. It’s the way you kind of expect things to be right now. I’m not overly excited about how the first two weeks of the season went and they way we’ve play, but I know what our potential is. With a little bit of work, we can get there, but with everything that’s happened we have to take a step back again. What happens there we don’t know at this point.”

Kiser, Pennington hit homers in 8-5 win

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

