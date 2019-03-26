Central gets Shel-Shocked

Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Jesi Shelnutt hit a 2-run homer in the first inning of Tuesday’s game against Surry Central. - Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagle pitcher Megan Atkins had eight strikeouts against North Surry. - Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Sadie Williams hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game. - Cory Smith | The News Evann Shelnutt smashed a solo home run in the sixth inning to wrap up North Surry’s 5-2. - -

DOBSON — The Lady Greyhounds may have finally escaped the dog house.

North Surry started the season with the tough match-ups against West Forsyth, East Forsyth, and East Wilkes to name a few. Some were close games, while others were not. Nonetheless, the Lady Hounds’ 0-9 start was less than ideal.

Things seem to be going the Hounds’ way in the last week. North (2-9, 1-4) has won two of three games in the past seven days, including the first road win and the first conference win for the girls in blue.

A trio of home runs lifted North Surry over county foe Surry Central, 5-2.

Surry Central started the season slow as well. Extra innings losses to both East Wilkes and West Forsyth put the Eagles at 1-3. Central proceeded to win four straight games to get above .500, before dropping games to Forbush and South Stokes.

The Greyhounds got off to a rough start when Evann Shelnutt was struck out by Central’s Emma Bullin. Momentum would soon shift to the Hounds after Delaney Fulk was walked. With Fulk on first, Makara Woodbury slammed the ball over the left field fence and into the scoreboard for a 2-run home run.

Abbigail Draughn kept things going for North with a single to right field following Woodbury’s homer. Not to be outdone, Jesi Shelnutt scored Draughn on a 2-run home run of her own. After just five batters, North Surry led 4-0.

The Eagles (5-6, 3-2) substituted Megan Atkins on the mound following the second home run. Atkins did allow a pair of hits in the inning, but a strikeout and ground out kept the lead at four.

Sadie Williams, who finished 2-for-3 from the plate, got on base for the Eagles with a single between shortstop and second base. Chelsey Atkins moved Williams into scoring position with a single and just one out on the board.

Ellie McHone struck out the next batter for the second out. Abigail Johnson hit a grounder to short with two outs, and the ball was shuffled to third for the final out.

Central’s defense forced two outs on the first two batters of the second inning before Woodbury hit a single. Woodbury finished the night 3-for-4 from the plate including a home run and two singles. Draughn hit a single to move Maggie Easter, Woodbury’s courtesy runner, to third. However, Megan Atkins struck out the next batter to prevent another score.

The next six batters in the bottom of the second and the top of the third came and went without a hit. It wasn’t until the bottom of the third that Central made things interesting.

Bullin was walked with just one out as the tides began to shift. Williams left a trail of fire behind the ball as she smacked it over the fence to get Central on the board. The lead was cut to 4-2 with four innings left to play.

The Eagles’ offense did their job in the third, and the defense returned the favor in the fourth. Megan Atkins threw three-straight strikeouts in the fourth to put Central back at the plate.

Savanah Atkins was walked for the Eagles, but was called out at second on a fielder’s choice. Emma Gentry was able to move into scoring position by stealing second, but North Surry ended the inning before she could advance any further.

Woodbury led-off in the fifth inning with a single that broke a curse seen throughout the game. Neither team’s lead-off hitter got on base until the top of the fifth. Of the eight batters prior, two grounded out and six struck out.

Woodbury’s single was followed up by a single from Draughn. Jesi Shelnutt’s sacrifice bunt moved each girl into scoring position with just one out. Central was able to hold the runners in place until the final out to keep the score at 4-2.

The cherry on top of North Surry’s 5-2 win came in the top of the sixth. Evann Shelnutt, who struck out her first three at-bats, hammered a solo home run to extend the Lady Greyhounds’ lead.

Time was running out for a Surry Central comeback. Chelsey Atkins led off in the bottom of the sixth with a double, and moved to third on a wild pitch. The Eagle sophomore teased a trip to home plate on back-to-back grounders, but was never able to leave the bag. Evann Shelnutt caught the would-be RBI line drive from scoring Chelsey to end the inning.

North went scoreless in the top of the seventh, so all the pressure was on the Golden Eagles. Gentry led off with a grounder that resulted in the first out. Gracie Brindle followed with a single, but was called out on a fielder’s choice on Taylor Newman’s hit. McHone earned the final out by striking out Bullin, giving the Hounds conference win No. 1.

North Surry has a chance to knock off another county foe tonight at East Surry. Surry Central returns to conference play on Friday by hosting Walkertown.

Evann and Jesi Shelnutt highlight North’s win over Central

