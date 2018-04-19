Lady Cards crush ball, rout Rams

BOONVILLE — East Surry’s non-conference softball game on Wednesday night was close for three innings. Then things took a decidedly red-tinged turn.

On paper, it was a showdown of top-25 teams in the MaxPreps rankings, as No. 8 East Surry visited No. 23 Starmount and was in a dogfight for three innings. Each team scored a run in the first. The Lady Cardinals (12-6) added three in the top of the first inning, but the Rams answered right back with two of their own.

However, East Surry kept pouring it on, and Starmount couldn’t keep up. The Lady Cardinals scored four more in the fourth, added three in the fifth and then another four runs in the sixth to end the game early as a 15-3 victory.

Freshman Hali Scott went 3-for-4 with five runs scored, four RBI, and two doubles to lead an East Surry attack that piled up 15 hits and 11 earned runs. If that wasn’t enough, she also pitched three innings with just one hit allowed.

Scott scored East’s first run on the front end of a double steal with Morgan Smith, taking home ahead of the tag. The Rams tied the game in their half of the inning,

East Surry briefly had a 4-1 lead in the third. Bethany Clayton led off the inning with a hit and came around to score. Maggie Holt and Allie Bruner had hits later in the inning as Scott and Grace Kiser crossed home plate. But Starmount (8-7) turned three singles and two walks into a couple of runs in the last of the third.

The Lady Cardinals kept attacking in the fourth. Kelsey Heflin had a leadoff walk. Scott singled with one out, and then Autumn Lawson walked to lead the bases. Kiser followed with a single to score Heflin and Scott. A sacrifice fly by Holt scored Morgan Smith, who was running for Lawson. With two down, Tynlee Jones drew a walk of her own to move Kiser into scoring position, and she score on an single by Bruner to make the score 8-3.

Heflin and Clayton opened the fifth with back-to-back singles. Scott’s double make it 9-3, and then Lawson followed with a single that scored Clayton and Scott.

Another barrage of hits finished things in the sixth. Ally McCraw led off with a single, and Clayton followed with one of her own two batters later. Scott’s second double of the game drove them both in.

Then Lawson ended the scoring with a flourish, crushing a line drive to deep left field and over the fence to make the score 15-3.

Bruner, Holt and Lawson all had two hits. Clayton and Scott each had three.

The Lady Cardinals host South Stokes (1-15, 0-3 Northwest 1A Conference) today in the last conference game of the 2018 season. East has three non-conference games next week to wrap up the regular season. East has already clinched the No. 2 spot in the NW1A and is now playing for a better playoff seed.

East Surry’s Bethany Clayton tries to get on base by dragging a bunt in a game earlier this season. The senior infielder had three hits in the Lady Cardinals’ 15-3 rout of Starmount on Wednesday night and raised her season batting average to .557. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0752.jpg East Surry’s Bethany Clayton tries to get on base by dragging a bunt in a game earlier this season. The senior infielder had three hits in the Lady Cardinals’ 15-3 rout of Starmount on Wednesday night and raised her season batting average to .557. John Cate | The News The Lady Cardinals’ Autumn Lawson pitched three innings on Wednesday but had a bigger impact with the bat, collecting two hits including a home run and driving in four. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0710.jpg The Lady Cardinals’ Autumn Lawson pitched three innings on Wednesday but had a bigger impact with the bat, collecting two hits including a home run and driving in four. John Cate | The News

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.