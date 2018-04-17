Hounds can’t holdlead in 7-3 setback

KING — The Lady Hounds couldn’t pull off the sweep.

West Stokes’ softball team had been flying high back on March 23 when it traveled to North Surry. The Lady Wildcats were coming off a win over powerhouse North Stokes and were one of the top-ranked 2A teams in the state.

The Lady Hounds won the day, but had to come to King for the rematch on Tuesday night.

North Surry’s bid for a season sweep went by the boards thanks to some mistakes in the field. While the team had played error-free ball last month, this time four errors resulted in a 7-3 victory for the homestanding Lady Cats (15-4, 7-2 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference).

The Lady Hounds took a 3-2 lead during a three-run top of the third inning, but relinquished the advantage in the bottom half of the inning, when Mackenzie Parker hit a three-run homer off North Surry pitcher Drew Beamer. West Stokes added runs off errors in the fourth and sixth innings to pull away. Only three of the seven runs scored by the Lady Cats were earned.

The Lady Cats took the lead in the first inning when Faye Lawson reached on an error with one out and then scored on a double by Parker. Rachel Delcamp homered on a 1-2 pitch with two out in the second to extend the lead to 2-0.

North Surry had a two-out rally of its own in the top of the third against Stokes pitcher Allison Mabe. Beamer and Makara Woodbury drew back-to-back walks, and then Madison Bowman drove one out of the park to center field on a 1-2 pitch to give the Lady Hounds a short-lived 3-2 lead.

West Stokes went back in front in the next inning. Hannah Woody reached on an error leading off and then Lawson singled ahead of Parker’s homer.

Ellie McHone walked the bases loaded in the fourth inning and Lawson scored on an error with two outs to make it 6-3. Woody walked in the sixth and also scored on an error.

After the third, North Surry didn’t have another baserunner until Olivia Jones singled with one out in the top of the seventh, but the next two batters made outs and the game ended.

The Lady Hounds (10-9, 6-4 WPAC) collected just three hits against Mabe, who walked three and struck out six. For North Surry, Beamer threw the first three innings and McHone the last three.

The team will host Atkins on Thursday night.

North Surry left fielder Madison Bowman hit a three-run homer to give the Lady Hounds the lead on Tuesday night at West Stokes, but her teammates couldn’t hold it. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0738.jpg North Surry left fielder Madison Bowman hit a three-run homer to give the Lady Hounds the lead on Tuesday night at West Stokes, but her teammates couldn’t hold it. John Cate | The News

West Stokes takes rematch with Lady Hounds

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.