Lady Cardinals blow out Sauras

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Just another day at the office for the fifth-ranked East Surry Lady Cardinals.

The team kept pace in the Northwest 1A Conference standings and senior Bethany Clayton had another monster day at the plate as East routed conference newcomer South Stokes 10-0 in six innings on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Cardinals (8-3 overall) were held off the scoreboard in the first inning, but then scored two runs in the second, four in the third, one in the fourth and finally walked off with three in the bottom of the sixth to end the game one inning early.

Clayton, whose numbers already looked like something from a video game gone haywire, went 5-for-5 at the plate with five RBI in the win. For the season, she is now batting .614 (27-for-44) with 15 runs scored and 15 RBI in 11 games. Clayton and Allie Bruner both doubled for the Lady Cardinals, while Tynlee Jones, Kristin Hicks, Anna-Kate Badgett, Maggie Holt and Ally McCraw also collected one hit each. Kelsey Heflin walked twice and scored both times, while Holt also crossed the plate twice.

Autumn Lawson started the game and threw three shutout innings, with Hali Scott wrapping things up with three scoreless innings of her own.

The Lady Cardinals will travel for a game with North Surry this evening.