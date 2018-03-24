Lady Hounds stun W. Stokes

After a brilliant run through the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament last spring, there was every reason to believe North Surry would contend for the conference title in 2018.

The Lady Hounds said “hello again” in a big way on Friday evening.

Playing host to West Stokes, the state’s third-ranked 2A team according to MaxPreps, North Surry exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and got another outstanding pitching performance from senior Drew Beamer, who handcuffed the Lady Wildcats on just three hits for a 6-0 Lady Hound victory.

With the victory, North Surry evened its overall record at 4-4 after starting the season 1-3. More importantly, the team thrust itself right into the middle of a three-team race atop the WPAC. Forbush, which beat the Lady Hounds in East Bend earlier in the week, leads the way at 4-0, but West Stokes (4-1) and North Surry (3-1) are right on their heels.

West Stokes (8-1 overall) had made a statement in the early going by powering through its first eight foes, including a 2-1 win over county rival North Stokes, the state’s top-ranked 1A team, a week earlier. That was the only competitive game the Lady Wildcats had faced all season until they arrived in Toast on Friday evening.

They quickly found out they were once again picking on someone their own size. Hannah Woody led off the game with a single to center field off Beamer, and Faye Lawson sacrificed her to second, but Beamer whiffed Mackenzie Parker and Allison Mabe in succession to end the threat.

Stokes threatened again in the second. Allie Mendenhall worked a full-count walk leading off, and then Tori Tucker roped a ball into left field. Beamer answered with her third strikeout, but then the Lady Cats sacrificed the runners to second and third. With two down in the inning, Beamer caught Kalyn Womack looking to deny Stokes once again.

Beamer tried to help herself in the last of the second, getting on base to begin the inning and eventually reaching third base after a single by Ellie McHone, but was caught trying to steal home. McHone stole second and third with two out, but Mabe, pitching for the visitors, struck out the next batter.

When West Stokes came out for the third inning, Beamer was stronger than ever. Woody led off by reaching on an error, but the next 10 Lady Cats all made outs before Parker reached on an error with one out in the sixth. Four more outs followed, and Stokes had its final gasp offensively when Abigail Gordon doubled down the left-field line with two out in the seventh inning. Beamer whiffed Womack again to end the game.

For a time, it looked like it was a good thing that Beamer was so tough. By the end of three complete innings, Mabe had matched her, striking out her last four batters and with six K’s over three innings of work. But in the last of the fourth, the Lady Hounds figured her out.

The big inning started with a mistake by Stokes, as Olivia Jones reached on an error leading off. When Mabe hit Evann Shelnutt with a pitch, North Surry was in business. Beamer was next, and no one was thinking small ball. She crushed a pitch into the left-center gap for a double, and the Lady Hounds led 1-0. Makara Woodbury followed with a single to right, scoring Shelnutt and Beamer to make it 3-0.

Things quickly went from bad to much worse, if you were wearing purple. McHone worked the count to 2-2 and then launched a long fly into left-center. The ball sailed over the fence and North Surry led 5-0. Madison Bowman followed with a triple to right field, eventually scoring the inning’s last run on a single by Mia Simmons. The Lady Hounds nearly got more, as Karlie Marion singled and Shelnutt walked, but Stokes was able to strand them by getting Beamer out with the bases loaded.

The rest of the evening was uneventful. Simmons walked in the sixth but didn’t get past second base.

Beamer struck out seven with just one walk in earning the win. Mabe fanned 11 Lady Hounds, but her struggles in the fourth resulted in a defeat. At the plate, McHone’s 2-for-3 effort with a double led the way for North.

The Lady Hounds, who evened their season slate at 4-4 with the win, will travel to Surry Central on Tuesday.

The Lady Hounds got a dominant pitching performance from senior Drew Beamer in their 6-0 win over West Stokes, the state's third-ranked 2A team and sixth-ranked in any classification, on Friday. Beamer allowed just three hits in pitching a shutout. North Surry sophomore Ellie McHone was 2-for-3 with a home run in the Lady Hounds' 6-0 win over West Stokes on Friday evening.

Beamer’s shutout, McHone’s homer cut down state’s No. 3 team

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

