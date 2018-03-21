Lady Cards ready for rematch

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Weather permitting, every softball fan’s eyes will be on Danbury come Friday evening.

When MaxPreps came out with its first rankings of the 2018 season earlier this week, the 1A state softball ratings had a decidedly Northwest Conference feel to them.

North Stokes, which beat East Surry when the two teams met on March 5, was the state’s top-ranked 1A team. But the Lady Cardinals polled third, with only Central Cabarrus between them.

The Lady Cardinals ran their record to 7-2 in their most recent game, in which East Surry played host to Carroll County and blanked the Cavaliers 4-0 for their second straight shutout. Sophomore Maggie Holt earned the win with four scoreless innings, allowing three hits. Senior Autumn Lawson came on to finish and allowed no hits in the final three frames.

Bethany Clayton had as many hits as the entire Carroll team, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Allie Bruner and Kristin Hicks each went 2-for-3. Hicks had a double and Bruner also drove in a run.

The game was scoreless until East scored one in the third inning. The Lady Cards added two in the fourth and one in the sixth.

On Saturday, East Surry made a weekend road trip to Alexander Central High School and challenged both the host school, in first place in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, and Ledford, the co-leader in the Central Carolina 2A. The Lady Cardinals were off their game in the first contest, falling 9-4 to Alexander Central, but then bounced back and shut out Ledford 2-0.

Alexander Central (7-2) scored two runs in each of the first two innings and led 4-1 in the fifth before scoring four more times to take full control. East tried to rally in the seventh but could only make the score a little closer.

Clayton, who was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, was the only Lady Cardinal to have multiple hits in this one.

Against Ledford (7-2), East Surry was much more on form and scored a single run in each of the first two innings while playing error-free ball behind freshman Hali Scott, who threw a complete-game two-hit shutout on the mound.

East only had five hits and two of them were again from Clayton, who also scored one of the team’s two runs. Maggie Holt scored the other. Lawson, who was 1-for-2 at the plate, was the only one to drive in a run.

So far this season, Clayton, who already put up video-game like numbers in both volleyball and basketball in her senior season, is hitting .571 (20-for-35), with five doubles, two triples, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored. She has an on-base percentage of .595 and a slugging percentage of .828.

As a team, East Surry has played seven games against teams of a higher classification already this season, and one of the two 1A opponents is North Stokes, the top-ranked team in the classification.

The teams will face one another again on Friday at 6:30, with East likely needing the win to stay in the running for the conference title and a top playoff seed. North Stokes (5-1) won 9-2 when the teams met the first time. The Lady Vikings’ only loss was 2-1 to West Stokes, the state’s third-ranked 2A team, and a team that East will play twice next month.

