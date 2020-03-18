Hill, Bears make NCHSAA history

Mount Airy High’s boy’s soccer team made headlines during the its historic 23-2-0 season in the fall of 2019.
The team capped the season off with the West Regional Final trophy. Individual accolades followed as Will Hurley was named the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association’s Regional 1A Coach of the Year and his son, Wes, won NCSCA State 1A Assistant Coach of the Year.
The class of 2020 picked up a number of honors following the season as well. Seniors Jackson Tumbarello and Bryan Valadez each received NCSCA All-State Honors while Liam Overby and Dante Collins were named to the 1A All-Region Team.
Valadez was also honored on HighSchoolOT’s inaugural All-West Team in addition to being the Northwest 1A Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Tumbarello was named NW1A Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Despite all of the individual recognition given to members of the Granite Bears team, there’s one player on the team that coach Will Hurley said never quite got the recognition he deserved.
Senior Cayden Hill spent more time on the field than just about any other player in the 2019 season. He wasn’t hard to find, either. Hill was located on the either end of the field, depending on the half, and often sported a lime green jersey and oversized gloves.
“He was the unsung hero,” Hurley said. “It can’t be overstated how much he meant to the team.”
Keepers often shoulder immense amounts of pressure as the last line of defense. Even though the ball had to pass 10 other players before it reached him, Hill took it personal if a shot made it by him. He hated the feeling of disappointing his team so much that he did everything in his power to keep the slate clean in each game.
He wasn’t able to record a shutout in every game, but he did so more this season than any other player in state history.
Hill’s hard work will be honored, likely for the foreseeable future, in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s updated record book for boy’s soccer. It was revealed in February that Hill broke a 16-year-old record by finishing the 2019 season with 21 shutouts.
“With a team, you have all those pieces of the puzzle, and to me he was the centerpiece of it,” Hurley said. “You have to have someone vocal and someone that the team trusts.”
The previous record was set by Kevin Penrose of Charlotte Catholic in 2003. Penrose did so in a 27-game season, whereas Hill only played 25 games.
Hill’s impressive numbers in goal came in his only year as the starting keeper. Before then Mount Airy had one of its most accomplished keepers in history, Jesus Valadez, as a multi-year starter.
Hurley said he wished Hill could’ve been a year younger so he could’ve spent two years as the varsity keeper.
“I don’t think he thought that … we didn’t trust him in goal as a junior. It was just that we had [Valadez], and he was phenomenal. I knew Cayden was good enough to play, so we put him at defensive mid for a year. I told him, ‘It will let you use your feet more and get skilled in that. That will make you better as a keeper.’ And it did.”
Hill began the season with 11 straight shutouts. This feat flew under the radar, Hurley believes, because of just how many goals the Bears were scoring. Mount Airy’s 11-0 start saw the Bears outscore opponents 78-0.
It didn’t hurt that the Bears had a veteran back line protecting Hill, which Hurley said also contributed to the lack of attention Hill attracted.
The Bears weren’t scored on the entire first month of play. It took until a Sept. 21 game against 2A Surry Central for the Granite City boys to surrender a goal. Mount Airy still won the game, 2-1.
“It bothered him so much when he gave up a goal,” Hurley said. “He and I talk about it, and I told him, ‘I like that it bothers you, but you just have to shake it off. Just think of it like when a batter strikes out. It doesn’t feel good at all, but you have to get back up and get the next one.’”
There weren’t many instances in which Hill had to “get the next one,” since he only allowed six goals all season. Following the goal against Surry Central, it was more than a month’s time before another shot got past Hill. In that time, the Bears outscored opponents 54-0 over in seven games.
Mount Airy saved its two toughest games of the regular season for last. The Bears defeated conference rival Bishop McGuinness 2-1 in overtime, but then lost 3-2 the next night on the road. Hill then helped Mount Airy win a penalty kick shootout against the Villains for the top seed in the conference for playoffs.
The postseason began, and Mount Airy continued to impress on both ends of the field. The squad breezed through the first four rounds (including a first-round bye) and outscoring opponents 18-0. Even in the early rounds when Hill wasn’t tested as much, he played an integral part to the defense.
“The defense talked continuously,” Hurley said. “They had to, or we’d get beat. Cayden could see everything and would be Dante’s eyes when he couldn’t see and the same thing with Jackson. The nonstop communication really played up to the family aspect of our team and wouldn’t have worked without him.”
The season came to an end when the Bears fell 1-0 to Christ the King in the Regional Final. Mount Airy was the only traditional public school to reach the Final Four, and Hill never gave up a goal to another traditional 1A public school.
In addition to Hill’s individual honors, the Bears hold the state record for the most shutouts by a team in a single season with 21, beating out both Charlotte Catholic in 2003 and Swansboro in 1990.
Mount Airy is also second as a team in fewest goals allowed per game with 0.24. The team just ahead of Mount Airy is North Mecklenburg’s 2001 team, which gave up an average of 0.23 goals per game.
