Lady Hounds open soccer season 2-0

North Surry senior Hannah Moxley (22) chest traps an aerial pass in Wednesday’s win over Walkertown. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News North Surry senior Hannah Moxley (22) chest traps an aerial pass in Wednesday’s win over Walkertown. - Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News Greyhound sophomore Weatherly Reeves (17) scores a late penalty kick to give North Surry a four-goal lead. - Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News North Surry freshman Briana Vazquez (37) outruns a Wolfpack player in the Greyhounds’ 8-4 win. -

North Surry soccer is off to a 2-0 start in 2020 with a pair of conference wins over North Forsyth and Walkertown.

Formerly known as the youngest team around, the Lady Greyhounds, though still relativley young, come into the season with an added year of experience that is showing dividends. This continues the upward trend of the program over the past three years.

There are 28 players on North’s roster on MaxPreps. Of those, six are seniors, three are juniors, 12 are sophomores and seven are freshman.

“There are several contributers from all four classes across the board,” said Hounds coach Eric Jessup. “They’re playing well together, talking and having fun. They really want to see each other succeed and that’s the big thing.”

Conference play began immediately for the Greyhounds as members of the eight-team Western Piedmont 2A Conferenence. With a 3-1 win over North Forsyth on March 2 and an 8-4 performance against Walkertown March 4, the Hounds are tied with Surry Central and Forbush for the top spot in the conference.

Jessup laughed when he said they were tied for first in the conference, acknowledging there is still a long way to go. That said, he does believe in his team.

“We work hard and play hard. I think we’ll compete with most everybody we’ll play this year,” Jessup said.

The class of 2020 has seen a season of three wins and one of 13. Having seen the team’s growth, Jessup said the team is determined to get back to the playoffs for a third-straight year and record the school’s first-ever playoff win.

“If we stay healthy and stay focused, I think we can do that,” Jessup said.

But before you can win a playoff game, you have to have a strong showing in the conference. North Surry’s on a good trajectory with the 2-0 start in WPAC play.

North went scoreless in the first half of the opening game on March 2. North Forsyth struck first, but the Hounds finished with three-straight goals. Cynthia Chaire, Ashley Elias and Anahy Rincon each scored in the win.

The Walkertown win saw North’s Vanessa Leyva score the first goal before two minutes had gone off the clock. North led 7-1 at halftime, with Michaela Stone scoring one, Elias scoring two and Chaire completing a hat trick. Weatherly Reeves added a late penalty kick for the 8-4 win.

North Surry senior Hannah Moxley (22) chest traps an aerial pass in Wednesday’s win over Walkertown. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_87225628_2512113615669400_4321495380547076096_n-1-.jpg North Surry senior Hannah Moxley (22) chest traps an aerial pass in Wednesday’s win over Walkertown. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News Greyhound sophomore Weatherly Reeves (17) scores a late penalty kick to give North Surry a four-goal lead. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_89242343_498702150841742_4295230053509234688_n.jpg Greyhound sophomore Weatherly Reeves (17) scores a late penalty kick to give North Surry a four-goal lead. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News North Surry freshman Briana Vazquez (37) outruns a Wolfpack player in the Greyhounds’ 8-4 win. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_89245410_738938186637377_7637197707718688768_n.jpg North Surry freshman Briana Vazquez (37) outruns a Wolfpack player in the Greyhounds’ 8-4 win. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith