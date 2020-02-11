Valadez named HSOT All-West

Mount Airy’s Bryan Valadez was one of just 25 soccer players named to HighSchoolOT’s All-West North Carolina team. Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy senior Bryan Valadez was one of 25 players in western North Carolina selected to HighSchoolOT’s inaugural All-West soccer team.

HighSchoolOT is produced by the NBC-affiliate WRAL and covers high school sports across the state. The site named an All-East regional soccer team in 2019, but this is the first year they’ve included an All-West squad. All 25 players on the All-West team are first-time selections by default. The 25 selections for the All-East team are also all first-time selections even considering last year’s roster.

All four public school classifications as well as private schools were considered in the selection process. East and West teams were not separated by which bracket a team participated in for playoffs, but rather it’s geographic location. Teams were required to feature at least one player from each of the four main position groups (goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward).

Of the 50 players named to either the All-East or All-West teams, Valadez was the only selection from a traditional public 1A school. The only other 1A team to have a player named to either team was Raleigh Charter junior Tyler Cozzie.

Valadez and the Mount Airy Bears finished with a 23-2 record in 2019. The Granite Bears won a share of the Northwest 1A Conference Championship and finished the season as West Regional Final Runner-up. Mount Airy’s 152 goals scored this year tied for fourth overall in the state and tied for the seventh-most of any team in the nation.

Valadez led the Bears with 34 goals and 28 assists. He tied for the eighth-most goals in the state’s 1A division, 29th overall in NC, and was third in the 1A division in assists, tied for 14th overall.

