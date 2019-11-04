NCHSAA Soccer Playoff Pairings Announced

Baelin Watson and the Mount Airy Bears will represent the Northwest 1A Conference as the No. 2 seed in the West for the NCHSAA State Playoffs.

CHAPEL HILL — Playoff pairings for the 2019 NCHSAA Soccer Playoffs were released Monday afternoon and matches are, after a brief hiccup, set to begin Wednesday.

Both the Northwest 1A and Western Piedmont 2A Conferences are heavily featured in their respective brackets. Three of the four NW1A teams and six of the eight WPAC teams reached the postseason.

Beginning with the 1A brackets, Mount Airy, Bishop McGuinness and East Surry will represent the NW1A Conference.

Mount Airy (20-1) and Bishop have finished as co-champions of the conference each of the past three seasons and have used a penalty kick shootout to decide the conference’s top seed for the playoffs. With only four teams in the conference, the Northwest Conference only gets one automatic playoff bid. The Granite Bears earned the autobid in the conference for a second-straight year by defeating the Villains 8-7 in the shootout.

Mount Airy did not earn the top seed in the West despite being the No. 1-ranked team on MaxPreps for most of the 2019 season and being the only one of 86 1A teams to win 20 matches in the regular season. Instead Polk County (19-2) was named the No. 1 seed. Mount Airy will have home-field advantage up through at-least the fourth round should they reach that point.

The Bears open the postseason with a first-round bye in the field of 48. The second round could see a rematch from earlier this season with Mount Airy hosting the winner of No. 15 Mountain Island Charter and No. 18 East Surry.

No. 18 East Surry (8-8-1) reached the postseason for the third-straight season and for the first time under coach Andy Jessup. The Cardinals finished third in the conference with a conference record of 2-4, losing both matches to Mount Airy and Bishop while defeating South Stokes twice.

As previously mentioned, East Surry will travel to No. 15 Mountain Island Charter in the first round. MIC, like East, received a wildcard bid to the postseason. MaxPreps’ 1A rankings only have the Raptors (11-10) three spots higher than East Surry. East is ranked 32 and MIC sits at 29.

East looks to build off of last year’s success in which the Cardinals won their first playoff match since 2014. A win over Mountain Island would set up a third meeting between East Surry and Mount Airy.

In the 2A bracket, the WPAC continues to show why it is one of the most competitive soccer conferences in the state that got even better this year. Newcomer North Forsyth took the conference championship by going 13-1 in conference play and 15-5 overall. This marks the first time in WPAC history that a team other than Surry Central or Forbush won the conference championship.

With eight teams in the WPAC, the top two seeds receive automatic bids. Surry Central (14-8-1) took second in the conference with a 10-4 record. Three of the Eagles’ four conference losses were on the road the teams that filled out the top-4 in the WPAC (@Forbush, @North Forsyth, @Atkins). While the future seemed uncertain for the Eagles when they were 8-8-1, Surry Central finished the season on a six-game winning streak.

Since 2009, the Golden Eagles have won at least one playoff match in all but one season. This year, No. 11 Central will host No. 22 South Rowan (13-10). Like Surry Central, the Raiders of China Grove play in a very competitive conference. South Rowan finished sixth out of 10 teams in the Central Carolina 2A Conference. Rowan has recorded wins over playoff teams like Thomasville and Salisbury.

The Eagles will host South Rowan on Wednesday. The winner of that match will face the winner of No. 6 Smoky Mountain (17-5-1) and No. 27 Bandys (8-13).

