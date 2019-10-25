Wide-open match goes to the Falcons

North Surry's Arturo Valle (8) and Luis Valle (24) try to cut off a Forbush player during Thursday's match. John Cate | The News

Thursday’s night’s match between North Surry and visiting Forbush featured a lot of offense and not very much defense.

In soccer, just like in any sport, when the game becomes an offensive shootout, the object is to make the most of your chances. Unfortunately, only one team did that, and it was the one in red.

The Falcons and Greyhounds ran up and down the field on each other in the first half of Forbush’s 7-3 victory, but the visitors found the back of the net six times, while North Surry could only do so twice. The Greyhounds (8-11-1) had several more chances to light up their end of the scoreboard, but the Falcons parried enough of them to build a comfortable lead.

Forbush dominated the early part of the match, with its strikers frequently outrunning the North Surry back-line defense and challenging Greyhound keeper Tristen Shore one on one. The Falcons scored in the fourth and seventh minutes and appeared on their way to a mercy-rule decision, but after Shore turned away another hard shot on goal just 15 seconds after the second one, North was able to respond, flipping ends of the field. The remainder of the first half was played on relatively even terms from a possession standpoint.

The Hounds got on the board in the 11th minute, when a throw-in from the visitors’ side of the field resulted in a melee in front of the Forbush goal. While the players battled for position, Luis Valle got his foot on the ball and put it past the keeper to close the gap to 2-1.

North Surry kept pressing forward and had a chance to tie the match four minutes later, when Dallas Raya had a free kick from 25 yards and put it on frame, only to see the Falcons’ keeper made the stop. Making matters worse, he quickly punted the ball into the midfield and got the ball to one of his strikers, who raced down the home side of the field and beat two Greyhound would-be markers to earn a free shot at Shore from 18 feet out.

That goal made it 3-1, and the score quickly went to 4-1 after a through-ball went past the Hounds’ pulled-up back line and gave Forbush another free run at the goal in the 18th minute.

North Surry again responded by putting the Falcons’ defense back on its heels, earning several more scoring opportunities over the next few minutes. In minute 33, Edwin Villegas’ shot seemed headed into the net before a Forbush defender deflected it to the right. The Hounds got a corner kick, but Forbush cleared it. Two minutes later, Luis Valle put a shot on frame that the keeper leaped for and batted over his own net. Again, the Falcons cleared the corner kick.

In the 37th minute, each team got a goal. Forbush (14-7-1) scored off a 4-on-2 breakaway at one end, and then North pushed forward after the kickoff and scored 39 seconds later, after yet another corner kick. This time, Raya was able to meet the ball and put it past the keeper to make the score 5-2.

Less than a minute later, the Falcons had another goal, then nearly scored again in minute 39 before North counterattacked and the first half ended on a collision between the Forbush keeper and a North Surry striker in front of the net at the other end. Fortunately, both players were able to get off the field on their own power.

Things slowed down after the break, with both teams adjusting their defenses to keep the opponent from getting free runs at the goal. Each team scored once in the second half, with Taylor Inman finding the back of the net for the Hounds.

North Surry will travel to Carver on Monday night.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

