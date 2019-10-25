Bring on the Villains

The Bears’ Baelin Watson scored twice in his team’s 9-0 win over South Stokes on Thursday night.

WALNUT COVE — Going on the road for the second night in a row made no difference to the state’s top-ranked 1A men’s soccer team.

Less than 24 hours after ending an eight-day layoff by blowing out East Surry in just 60 minutes of game time, Mount Airy completed the non-Bishop McGuinness part of its Northwest 1A Conference slate with another 9-0 rout, this time of South Stokes. If there was any solace to be had for the Sauras, it was that they managed to prolong the match into the 69th minute before Baelin Watson tallied the Granite Bears’ ninth goal and ended the night early.

It was the eighth mercy-rule victory and fifth in a row for Mount Airy, which improved its overall record to 19-0 ahead of next week’s all-important showdowns with the Villains. The two schools have battled for NW1A supremacy for several years, and 2019 will be no exception. The teams will play at Wallace Shelton Stadium on Monday night, then play the return match in Kernersville two days later. Bishop (9-4-3 overall, 4-0 NW1A), is the state’s ninth-ranked 1A team, and every one of the Villains’ matches that they didn’t win was against a larger school.

Mount Airy had known all along that the regular season would come down to the final week and those two matches with Bishop. The only mission in these last few tune-ups was to stay healthy and play at a high level. They have accomplished both.

On Thursday, Bryan Valadez followed up his Wednesday hat trick with the Bears’ first two goals, scoring early in the fourth and fifth minutes for a quick 2-0 Mount Airy lead. Watson got in on the fun in minute seven, and when Drew Tilley scored off a corner kick in the ninth minute, the only question was whether or not there would even be a second half.

Mount Airy slowed down the pace a bit after taking a 4-0 lead after just 8:28 of game time. The next Bear goal didn’t come until Elkin Lopez found the back of the net in the 20th minute, and that was it for the first half, with Mount Airy coming off the field for halftime with a 5-0 lead.

More than 10 minutes of the second half passed before the visitors decided it was time to put the match out of each. Tilley scored off a corner kick in the 52nd minute for his second of the match and sixth for his team. The Bears quickly stole the ball away on the ensuing kickoff, and Dante Collins made it 7-0 in minute 53.

To their credit, the Sauras (0-17-4, 0-5) kept competing, and they managed to push the game beyond the 60-minute mark. Kaleb Morrison scored in the 64th minute to extend the lead to 8-0, and Watson ended it five minute after that.

MA enters Bishop week with 19-0 record