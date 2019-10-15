Bears with the quick KO

John Cate | The News The Bears’ Kevin Bustos runs up to take a successful penalty kick in the first half of Mount Airy’s 9-0 win over South Stokes as teammate Kaleb Morrison looks on. - John Cate | The News South Stokes’ Connor Barron (14) clears a ball from in front of his goal before Mount Airy’s Agripino Perez could get to it. - John Cate | The News South Stokes’ Wyatt Simmons does his best to run down the Bears’ Jared Easter during Tuesday’s match. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello gets his head on a ball in the midfield before the Sauras’ Elijah Booe had a chance to play for his team. - - John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Ricky Banten brings the ball up the field ahead of a South Stokes player on Tuesday evening. - -

This one was over before everyone had even settled down into their seats.

It had been five days since Mount Airy began its quest for the Northwest 1A Conference title, and round two came on Tuesday night, when South Stokes came calling at Wallace Shelton Stadium. They soon had reason to wish they hadn’t. In the first 10 minutes of the match, the Bears unleashed a blitzkrieg on the hapless Sauras that led to quick goals from Agripino Perez, Baelin Watson, Luis Tena and Bryan Valadez all in succession.

“We saw a lot of good things out there,” said Mount Airy head coach Will Hurley, whose undefeated team has now outscored its opponents 111-1 on the season.

Hurley cleared his bench early to ensure that the match wouldn’t end in a mercy rule victory by halftime, but that outcome eventually did occur. Liam Overby angled a shot into the South Stokes goal midway through the 70th minute to bring the score to 9-0 and compel the officials to end the contest with 10:21 left on the clock.

With the win, the Bears improved to 17-0 on the year. The 17-0 start matches the feat of two years ago, when Mount Airy also reached 17-0 thanks to a win over South Stokes by an identical score. The next match ended the winning streak when the Bears drew with Starmount.

The 2019 winning streak is not likely to end at 17, however. Mount Airy will have to wait a week to play again, traveling to East Surry (6-6-1, 0-2 Northwest 1A Conference) next Tuesday. The Bears have already beaten East once, by a 9-0 score last week.

On Tuesday night, having put the Sauras hopelessly behind in 10 minutes of action, Hurley decided to use several of his junior varsity players since no JV game was played. The Bears only scored one more goal before intermission, but it was a fun one for the team. In the 17th minute, a South Stokes defender inadvertently committed a handball inside the goal box, an infraction that means an automatic penalty kick for the other team. The team decided that junior reserve Kevin Bustos should take the PK, which he blasted past Saura keeper Carson Stanley for a 5-0 lead. Teammate Jackson Tumbarello ran up to him, lifted him into the air and congratulated Bustos on his first career goal.

Mount Airy dominated the remainder of the first half and threatened to score several times, but the Sauras held their own against a Bear lineup of younger players, mixed in with a few starters usually playing out of position, and the match was still 5-0 at intermission.

“We were trying to get some JV kids out there for some playing time,” said Hurley. “I think a lot of them can help us when it comes playoff time. It was good for them, anyway. They haven’t had a game in almost two weeks now.”

After the break, South Stokes’ Parker Bullins mounted a threat on the Bears’ goal in the 50th minute, making an excellent shot off a free kick that Mount Airy keeper Cayden Hill stopped and sent the other way. Before long, the Sauras began to tire, while the Bears had subbed so much that anyone Hurley called on had fresh legs. The result of this was predictable.

In the 54th minute, Mount Airy had three shots on goal that were all stopped by Stanley. South Stokes was trying to help him by abandoning any pretense of offense and packing 10 men around the goal area, but the Bears were relentless and broke through in minute 56, when Overby, standing on the home side 30 yards from the goal, sent a pass toward the left post. Tena met the ball and put it into the goal for a 6-0 lead.

In minute 58, Tumbarello and Tena both put shots on frame and Stanley stopped them, but his team couldn’t maintain possession. In the 63rd minute, Overby stole a ball away on the Bears’ side of the midfield and took off in the other direction, eventually picking up two Saura markers as he neared the goal. But he was able to get a shot off from 14 yards out that angled toward the left post and ricocheted off it into the goal.

Now the mercy rule — the sixth time this season that Mount Airy KO’d a team early with a nine-goal lead — was just a matter of time. In minute 66, Valadez sent a long pass into the middle that Tumbarello got a foot on and scored to make it 8-0. Saura freshman Tyler Whitaker tried to respond in minute 70 with a long shot that Hill had to save, but the Bear keeper cleared it and Overby made a run down the home side, where he took a shot from near the sideline at about 20 yards that found the back of the net, ending the match.

“It’s pretty awesome when your back line can score three goals,” said Hurley, noting that Tumbarello and Overby were both in their usual back-line spots when they mounted the attacks that led to the final Mount Airy goals of the night. “Liam had two awesome goals.”

The Bears travel to East on Oct. 22, visit South Stokes two days later, and then complete the regular season with two matches against Bishop McGuinness on Oct. 28 and 30, the first at home.

No. 1 MA scores four times in 10 minutes, routs Sauras

