Bears escape Eagles with two PK’s

John Cate | The News Surry Central coach Adan Garcia speaks to his team following a 2-1 loss to Mount Airy in which the Eagles felt like they outplayed the top-ranked Bears. - John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Steve Rodriguez heads a ball away from Mount Airy’s Elkin Lopez as teammate Junior Lopez (16) looks on. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello gets into the air and puts a head onto a Surry Central free kick to clear it out of danger. Teammate Carson Hill (15) was also on the spot and had to avoid Tumbarello. - John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Junior Lopez (16) steps up to cut off the Bears’ Kaleb Morrison during Saturday’s match. - -

Surry Central became the first team to score on Mount Airy’s soccer team all season. Their head coach thought they deserved more.

The Golden Eagles ended the Granite Bears’ scoreless streak after more than 11 matches when David Jaramillo got a ball past Mount Airy keeper Cayden Hill in the 47th minute of Saturday’s contest at Wallace Shelton Stadium. The goal tied the match, but the Bears stayed undefeated thanks to two penalty kicks that were both converted by Bryan Valadez. The second came in the 75th minute and held up for a 2-1 Mount Airy win.

“I’m not taking anything away from Mount Airy, they’re a good team,” said first-year Central head coach Adan Garcia, who felt that both of the calls that led to Bear PK’s were wrong. “But I think we were the better team. Unfortunately, on the scoreboard, it won’t show.”

Garcia’s team gave Mount Airy (12-0), the state’s top-ranked 1A team according to MaxPreps, by far its toughest test of the season. While the Bears had played one close match previously, that was more due to their own mistakes. On Saturday, the Golden Eagles took the fight to Mount Airy, and the Bears were grateful to escape with the victory.

“I think they’re a pretty good team and they were playing really well, and our kids were playing well. We knew they’d play us tough,” said Mount Airy head coach Will Hurley, who also had issues with the officiating due to frequent stoppages in play. “I don’t understand about how the game was controlled. (But) we got out of here without anyone being injured, and that was my main goal. It was a good experience for us.”

For one of the few times all season, the Granite Bears were faced with an opponent who battled them on equal terms for long stretches of the match. In fact, Garcia felt that his team was strongly out-playing Mount Airy, and it was a bitter pill for Central when the Eagles were whistled for a foul in the goal box as Elkin Lopez was running down the field with only a single marker. Lopez fell in the box and the official awarded a penalty kick, which Valadez converted in the 36th minute of the match, with 4:30 showing on the first-half clock.

The Bears got another shot on frame in minute 37, when Jackson Tumbarello put a free kick from 40 yards out on the money, only to see keeper Brandon Sanchez make the stop. Central counterattacked in the final 1:30 of the half and had three corner kicks in the final 80 seconds, but was unable to convert as the Bears took a 1-0 lead into the break.

The Eagles continued to have the upper hand as the second half began, pushing the ball into the Mount Airy end and forcing Bear keeper Cayden Hill to make a save on a shot by Faustino Calderon in minute 42. Hill punted it out and the home team flipped the field, allowing Lopez a shot on goal at the other end. Sanchez stopped it and the battle went back into the midfield.

Near the end of minute 47, the Eagles did what had not been done all season. It started on a battle in the midfield with a lot of physical contact, with each side believing it had fouled the other. Central got the call and a free kick from about the 45-yard line on the football markings, which was sent into a crowd of players to the left of the goal. Hurley immediately sensed trouble and he was right. One of the Eagles met the ball and managed to get it to Jaramillo several yards to the right, and he put it past Hill for the first goal surrendered by the Bears in 2019.

“We gave up a goal in the 12th game, and I’m OK with that,” said Hurley. “I’m proud of my kids. If we can play 12 games and only give up one goal, I’ll take that any year.”

Both sides had several chances to break the tie over the next 25 minutes, including close-in shots by Tumbarello and Baelin Watson of Mount Airy and Jason Rodriguez for Surry Central. The latter’s shot was another play off a free kick, where Rodriguez got a head on the ball but couldn’t quite guide it into the goal. On a few other situations, Hill came out of the net aggressively to keep the Eagles’ speedy attackers from running it down.

“Cayden did a really good job for us in goal today,” Hurley said.

The second PK came in minute 35, after a shot from Tumbarello off a corner kick went off an Eagle defender and gave the Bears a second corner from the other side. On this one, Central was whistled for a foul as the ball came into the goal area. Valadez, who had received a yellow card for rough play just five minutes earlier, took the shot and scored.

Central mounted more attacks in the last five minutes but was unable to score.

“We’ll just move on to the next one, we’re going to keep our heads up,” said Garcia.

The Eagles, now 5-4-1 on the season, will travel to Carver on Monday. Mount Airy will host Davie County on Tuesday and then take nine days off before facing Central in Dobson, where Garcia looks forward to facing the Bears on the Eagles’ wider field.

“This pitch is so small,” he said. “We have like two, maybe three more yards on each side, and it really hurt us.”

Surry Central coach Adan Garcia speaks to his team following a 2-1 loss to Mount Airy in which the Eagles felt like they outplayed the top-ranked Bears. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_0139.jpg Surry Central coach Adan Garcia speaks to his team following a 2-1 loss to Mount Airy in which the Eagles felt like they outplayed the top-ranked Bears. John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Steve Rodriguez heads a ball away from Mount Airy’s Elkin Lopez as teammate Junior Lopez (16) looks on. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_0084.jpg Surry Central’s Steve Rodriguez heads a ball away from Mount Airy’s Elkin Lopez as teammate Junior Lopez (16) looks on. John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello gets into the air and puts a head onto a Surry Central free kick to clear it out of danger. Teammate Carson Hill (15) was also on the spot and had to avoid Tumbarello. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_0077.jpg Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello gets into the air and puts a head onto a Surry Central free kick to clear it out of danger. Teammate Carson Hill (15) was also on the spot and had to avoid Tumbarello. John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Junior Lopez (16) steps up to cut off the Bears’ Kaleb Morrison during Saturday’s match. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_0073.jpg Surry Central’s Junior Lopez (16) steps up to cut off the Bears’ Kaleb Morrison during Saturday’s match. John Cate | The News

Central ends MA’s shutout streak but falls 2-1