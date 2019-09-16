Another shutout makes No. 1 Bears 10-0

Jackson Tumbarello (17) looks on as teammate Dante Collins controls a free ball in the midfield. Tumbarello scored twice in the Granite Bears’ 7-0 win over Salem Baptist on Monday. -

The “immaculate season” remains alive through 10 matches.

The state’s top-ranked 1A men’s soccer team claimed another win on Monday night and also its 10th shutout of the 2019 season, blanking visiting Salem Baptist 7-0 at Wallace Shelton Stadium in the latest chapter of the Granite Bears’ impressive non-conference run.

Mount Airy (10-0), which has been ranked No. 1 in the state’s 1A ranks by MaxPreps ever since the site began publishing its 2019 power ratings a couple of weeks ago, has outscored its opposition 68-0. Only one of those matches, a 1-0 win over Ashe County last week, was even close. The Bears will travel to West Jefferson on Thursday night and face the Huskies again.

Salem Baptist, out of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s Triad Conference, fell to 5-4 on the season.

Jackson Tumbarello and Elkin Lopez led the Mount Airy attack with two goals each. Kaleb Morrison, Luis Tena and Baelin Watson all found the back of the net once each.

This was the first of three matches this week for the Bears. After facing Ashe County again, they will return home and host Surry Central on Saturday afternoon.

