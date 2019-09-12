Central soccer sweeps East

Cory Smith | The News Steve Rodriguez (21) and the Surry Central Golden Eagles completed a three-win week with a 4-0 victory at East Surry. - Cory Smith | The News Cardinal senior Oscar Duran (5) makes a sharp cut in the first half of Thursday’s home match. - Cory Smith | The News Jordy Avila (2) tip-toes around East Surry’s Kevin Blakeney (11). Avila had one goal in the Eagles’ 4-0 win. - Cory Smith | The News Andrew Hackett had a number of impressive stops for East Surry in a match against Surry Central. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Surry Central’s first three-match week of the season concluded Thursday with a 4-0 road win at East Surry.

The Eagles (4-2-1) earned three-straight shutout wins to wrap up their non-conference schedule. Central defeated East Surry 7-0 at home on Monday and followed it up with a 1-0 win at Starmount. The 4-0 win in Pilot Mountain completed the Eagles’ clean sweep.

East Surry (5-3-1) also came into Thursday’s match having played two earlier in the week. In addition to the first match against Central in Dobson, the Cardinals went on the road to East Wilkes and won 3-0.

Despite the result of Thursday’s match being the same as Monday, East Surry coach Andy Jessup had a completely different feeling after the match in Pilot.

“Sam (Lowe) and I are super proud of the kids and the way they played,” Jessup said. “They stuck together and they supported each other throughout. Nobody got down and there weren’t any players yelling disparaging comments at the other players. The result was the same, but the effort and the way the kids stuck together was night and day.”

The difference in East Surry’s performance was evident from the opening whistle. On Monday, Central scored seven goals in the first 33 minutes. Despite a number of usual starters benched for the first 20 minutes due to what Jessup called “poor decisions at school,” the Cardinals threatened to score out of the gate. East Surry freshman Morgan Edwards got a steal deep in Eagle territory and was one-on-one with Central keeper Brandon Sanchez. Sanchez made a beeline for the ball and caught Edwards’ shot.

Surry Central had two early shots sail wide and the first shot on goal didn’t come until the 12th minute. Angel Diaz came up the right sideline and passed to Edgar Vega at the semicircle. Vega took a touch to his right and fired a shot into the back of the net to give Central a 1-0 advantage.

East Surry didn’t fold after the first goal. Nick Lowery sent a through ball up to Edwards soon after the first goal, but the shot sailed wide of the frame.

Central continually attacked the sidelines and pressed its defense up to midfield. Nolan McMillen and Jason Rodriguez worked the left sideline heavily, but Cardinals Kevin Blakeney and Seth Lowe pressured the Eagles to take longer shots. Keeper Andrew Hackett also made a number of key saves to keep the lead at 1-0.

One of the most dangerous parts of Central’s game is having a number of scoring threats all over the field. In Monday’s match, all seven goals came from different players. The same was true in Thursday’s match, as all four goals and three assists came from a variety of players.

East’s young squad was worn down over time and showed signs of fatigue as the half progressed. This allowed Rodriguez to send a cross to Jordy Avila in the 33rd minute. Avila finished to extend the lead to 2-0. Four minutes later, Nolan McMillen sent a long throw into the box, where Jossiell Cortes headed it into the goal.

The Cards came out in the second half re-energized and ready to strike. Myca Elmond dribbled up the right sideline and sent a a cross to Alex Galvan in the 43rd minute. Galvan attempted a shot at the top of the box that was deflected by Central defenders.

East Surry’s defense forced two early offside calls to keep the ball away from its goal. The Cardinal back line even cleared a corner kick and long throw from McMillen to prevent a shot.

On the other end, Lowery sent a through ball to Galvan in the 51st minute. Galvan and Sanchez raced to the ball, and the Eagles’ keeper reached it first and made the save. Sanchez found Diaz near midfield on the right sideline. Diaz passed to Rodriguez, who scored the final goal of the match.

East Surry kept pushing forward, however. A series of free kicks near midfield set up the Cardinals’ best scoring opportunities. In the final 20 minutes of the match, Lowe had four such free kicks on frame that Sanchez punched out for a corner. Even though they didn’t score, Jessup said the team’s effort showed a lot of growth from earlier in the week.

“The effort is always there and they haven’t turned on each other,” Jessup said. “When I say turned, I don’t mean, you know, whatever kind of meaning that may conjure up in peoples’ heads. It’s easy to get down. It’s easy to start doubting the people around you when you have players with different skill-sets and experience levels. Our guys didn’t do that.

Jessup continued: “With our kids, you’re going to get the effort in every single sport that East Surry plays and you’re going to get it all night. That’s one thing I’ve been super proud about with the team.”

Surry Central (4-2-1) begins conference play next week with home matches against North Forsyth (2-3-0) and Atkins (5-1-1). East Surry (5-3-1) enters a strange portion of the schedule with just two matches remaining in the month of September. The Cardinals travel to Forbush (5-2-1) next week and then go to Alleghany (1-4-0) the following week. East has the next week off before beginning conference play at Mount Airy (8-0-0) on October 10.

By Cory Smith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

