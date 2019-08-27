MCA bested by Wolfpack

Cory Smith | The News Millennium Charter senior Jack Bevard scored the Lions’ lone goal in the 30th minute. - Cory Smith | The News Lion Matthew Lee lines up for a goal kick in the first half of Tuesday’s match against Walkertown. - Cory Smith | The News Millennium Charter’s keeper Caleb Adams saves a second-half penalty kick. - Cory Smith | The News Zack Wardel clears the ball out of Lion territory in a 10-1 loss to Walkertown. - -

Millennium Charter is undergoing a trial by fire in its debut season in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

The Lions soccer team joined the NCHSAA in just the fourth year of program’s existence. The first two matches of 2019 saw Millennium contend with 2A West Wilkes before falling 5-1 and then battle to the very end of a close match with Alleghany, ultimately losing the bout 6-4.

Millennium’s third match in seven days took place Tuesday afternoon against a visiting Walkertown squad. The Wolfpack are coming off a 9-13-1 season, but their record is deceiving. The team went 9-1-1 in non-conference play. All but one loss came in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference’s most talented top-to-bottom season in years.

With the exception of a 7-1 loss to Surry Central, which went undefeated in conference play, Walkertown was competitive in each conference match. Of the 12 conference matches, the Pack had four losses with a one-goal deficit, one of a two-goal deficit and four of a three-goal deficit. West Stokes, the conference runner-up, was the only WPAC team Walkertown failed to score against in 2018.

The Pack utilized a number of offensive weapons to defeat MCA 10-1 in the second-ever meeting of the two teams. Jose Villalba led the way with a hat trick, followed by two goals from Rojelio Pioquinto and one goal each from Irvin Valentin, Guadalupe Cortes, David Valentin, Johanny Patricio-Cisneros and Stephen Saucedo-Sanchez.

Jack Bevard scored the only goal for the Lions.

Walkertown’s offense was off to the races right out of the gate. A through-ball by the Pack’s midfield set Irvin Valentin up for a one-on-one with Millennium keeper Caleb Adams. Adams met Irvin at the six-yard line and prevented the goal.

Another Walkertown attack was seemingly spoiled by defender Braydon Legere, however the Wolfpack’s Villalba took the clear back in the box and put the ball past Adams for his first goal of the evening.

The first attack for the Lions took place in the ninth minute. A counterattack set JT Tucker up for a shot outside the 18-yard box. Tucker’s shot was punched over by Cameron Wilkerson to set up a corner kick. Seth Haithcock’s corner was intercepted by Wilkerson to keep the Pack’s lead alive.

Wilkerson punted the ball to Irvin Valentin at midfield, who proceeded to send a through-ball to Villalba for his second goal. Irvin got his own goal four minutes later to extend the lead to 3-0.

Walkertown fired a barrage of shots over the next 10 minutes, but the Lions’ defense held strong. There was even one instance in which Adams had two blocks in the span of about 10 seconds on opposite ends of the goal. The second save started a counterattack led by Haithcock. Tucker was set up for another shot, but this time it was caught by the keeper.

After Villalba completed his hat trick in the 25th minute, MCA made its most threatening look of the game thus far. A cross from Haithcock went into the six-yard box and was nearly caught by Wilkerson. The keeper dropped the ball, however, and Millennium’s Emily Brooks nearly placed it into the back of the net.

MCA made its way on to the scoreboard in the 30th minute. Bevard received a pass near midfield before streaking down the left sideline. The senior forward absorbed contact but the official played advantage. Bevard entered the 18 with one defender in his way, but a quick dribble to the outside set him up for a left-footed shot that sailed past the keeper.

The ball was once again in the Lions’ attacking third after the first goal. Bevard took a corner from the left side of the goal that was headed out by the near-post defender.

Walkertown regained momentum with a goal from Cortes with six minutes left in the half. Pioquinto and David Valentin each added goals in the closing minutes of the first half to bring the lead up to 7-1.

Bevard quickly put the Lions in attack mode in the second half. Bevard set Miles Weatherman up for a shot that was saved by new keeper Humberto Escobar. Soon after, Haithcock led a drive up the right sideline and sent a cross inside the six, but it was saved by Escobar.

Walkertown got its first attack in during the 44th minute. After beating most of the Lions defense, Villalba was fouled in the box to set up a penalty kick. Adams saved the PK, but soon found himself on the wrong side of a number of Wolfpack shots.

Patricio-Cisneros and Pioquinto each scored over the next 90 seconds to bring the lead up to eight goals. Saucedo-Sanchez then stole the kickoff following Pioquinto’s second score of the game and carved the MCA defense, scoring the deciding goal to end the match.

The Lions (0-3) play their second match of the week at North Wilkes (2-1) on Thursday. Walkertown (2-0) looks to stay undefeated in its home opener against West Wilkes (2-0) the same night.

