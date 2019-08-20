Hounds break into win column

John Cate | The News North Surry’s Joseph Rangel lines up to take a penalty kick in the first half of the Hounds’ victory over Alleghany on Tuesday. Rangel converted the PK and gave North a 1-0 lead at the break. - John Cate | The News The Greyhounds’ Armando Hernandez (34) is taken down in front of the goal by an Alleghany defender, one of three fouls committed by the Trojans that led to penalty-kick goals in North’s 5-0 win. - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Hector Hernandez (6) is one of several players trying to convert on this first-half corner kick for the Hounds. North couldn’t quite put this one into the net, but dominated en route to a 5-0 win on Tuesday. - John Cate | The News Joseph Rangel (20) and Luis Valle (24) lead a charge toward the Alleghany goal in Tuesday’s victory. - - John Cate | The News Angel Hernandez (32) attacks the Alleghany goal on Tuesday evening. - -

North Surry expected to see the Alleghany Trojans tackling their players at Charles Atkins Stadium this week.

It was just that they expected it to happen on Friday night, when the teams will open up against each other in football, not on Tuesday.

The visitors from Sparta had all kinds of trouble marking Greyhound attackers Angel Hernandez, Armando Hernandez and Joseph Rangel during their match with North, and resorted to physical play that resulted in several fouls during the course of the match. The Hounds were awarded three penalty kicks and converted them all en route to a 5-0 victory for their first win of the 2019 season. The defense did the rest as the Hounds went to 1-0-1 on the season.

“We did a better job of protecting our keeper tonight,” said North Surry head coach Eric Jessup, whose team barely escaped with a 4-4 tie against East Surry in Monday’s opener. “Overall, the defense played well. We didn’t really play badly against East Surry. They just had some good looks and capitalized on them. But we did a little better job tonight of keeping their attack off our keeper.”

North Surry got the better of play for most of the first half, but the Greyhounds’ lone goal came on a penalty kick by Rangel in the 34th minute. A Trojan defender was one-on-one against Armando Hernandez as he made a run on the Alleghany goal, and cut his legs out from under him inside the 18-yard box. The official awarded a penalty, which Rangel took and put past Trojan keeper Kevin Trujillo.

Trujillo, a junior who made several impressive saves and punted the ball up to 70 yards out of the goal, impressed Jessup, but he wasn’t getting much help from his defense. The Hounds, led by Edwin Villages, controlled the midfield and usually took the ball right back into the Alleghany end after Trujillo punted it.

The home team nearly took the lead in the first minute, when Rangel had an opening from 37 yards and put his shot just wide of the goal. North Surry had possession about 70 percent of the time in the first half, and the Trojans (0-2) actually came closest to scoring when Trujillo took a free kick from about 50 yards out and put it on frame, where keeper Tristin Shore had to get his hands up to stop it.

Both of the Hernandezes just narrowly missed shots in the 11th and 13th minutes, and even when the Trojans managed to possess the ball deep in the North Surry end at around the 19-minute mark, they couldn’t get a shot on goal.

Right after the penalty kick, Connor Nichols just missed a header off a throw-in from James Jessup, but that was the last serious threat before the half.

The Greyhounds kept the pressure on after intermission. Jessup had been able to rest some of his key players for stretches in the first half and was thus able to keep attacking the Alleghany goal.

“I think both teams were about give out at the end, but I had a few more subs that I was able to use in the first and early in the second half, and I think that worked to our advantage,” Jessup said. “I think our kids were fresher in the last 20 minutes.”

At the 49-minute mark, Villiages had a free kick and put it just over the crossbar. Alleghany couldn’t control the ball after the goal kick, and less than a minute later, Rangel found himself streaking down the home sideline no more than 15 yards from the goal. He angled a shot toward the back left corner of the goal and got it past Trujillo for a 2-0 lead.

Angel Hernandez appeared to have made it 3-0 in minute 53, when he beat a defender one-on-one and put the ball into the net, but the referee called him offside. But the Hounds kept coming, taking shot after shot at Trujillo over the next several minutes.

By the last 20 minutes of the match, North Surry’s greater depth was taking a toll on the Trojans, who had also played less than 24 hours earlier and who had a shorter bench.

Finally, at the 68-minute mark, Armando Hernandez was upended in the box and the whistle blew. It was Angel who took the PK, scoring to make the score 3-0.

Armando got in on the fun in minute 74, taking and scoring a PK of his own for the fourth Hound goal. Finally, in the 77th minute, Kamain Hodges and Armando Hernandez broke down the Alleghany defense with their passing, getting the ball to Angel in front for the final goal of the evening.

North Surry will get a day off before hosting South Stokes on Thursday night.

North Surry’s Joseph Rangel lines up to take a penalty kick in the first half of the Hounds’ victory over Alleghany on Tuesday. Rangel converted the PK and gave North a 1-0 lead at the break. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0547.jpg North Surry’s Joseph Rangel lines up to take a penalty kick in the first half of the Hounds’ victory over Alleghany on Tuesday. Rangel converted the PK and gave North a 1-0 lead at the break. John Cate | The News The Greyhounds’ Armando Hernandez (34) is taken down in front of the goal by an Alleghany defender, one of three fouls committed by the Trojans that led to penalty-kick goals in North’s 5-0 win. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0543.jpg The Greyhounds’ Armando Hernandez (34) is taken down in front of the goal by an Alleghany defender, one of three fouls committed by the Trojans that led to penalty-kick goals in North’s 5-0 win. John Cate | The News North Surry’s Hector Hernandez (6) is one of several players trying to convert on this first-half corner kick for the Hounds. North couldn’t quite put this one into the net, but dominated en route to a 5-0 win on Tuesday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0503.jpg North Surry’s Hector Hernandez (6) is one of several players trying to convert on this first-half corner kick for the Hounds. North couldn’t quite put this one into the net, but dominated en route to a 5-0 win on Tuesday. John Cate | The News Joseph Rangel (20) and Luis Valle (24) lead a charge toward the Alleghany goal in Tuesday’s victory. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0520.jpg Joseph Rangel (20) and Luis Valle (24) lead a charge toward the Alleghany goal in Tuesday’s victory. John Cate | The News Angel Hernandez (32) attacks the Alleghany goal on Tuesday evening. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0536.jpg Angel Hernandez (32) attacks the Alleghany goal on Tuesday evening. John Cate | The News

NS soccer wears down Alleghany to take 5-0 victory

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.