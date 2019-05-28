Greenwood named All-State for second time

September 26, 2019
DOBSON — At least two times every soccer season fans are treated to meeting of two historic programs in Forbush and Surry Central.
More times than not, the biannual matches between the Falcons and Golden Eagles come down to the final whistle of regulation. Wednesday’s showdown in Dobson lived up to the hype of years past with drama, physicality and the embodiment of the beautiful game.
After dropping both meetings in 2018, Forbush regained the advantage over their foes in black and gold with a 2-1 overtime win behind two goals from Charlie Benitez. This marks the seventh match out of the last 11 that has been determined by one goal or in extra time/penalty kicks.
“What can I say, it was a great game,” said Adan Garcia, who took part in his first Central-Forbush game as head coach. “They’re usually always good games whenever we run into Forbush. I give them a lot of credit. They came into our home field and struck first. I can’t wait to play them again.”
Wednesday’s match saw 22 players going full speed for 90 minutes of competition, a sight that Forbush coach Seth Davis expects to see frequently in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference in 2019.
“There’s a lot of parity in the top four teams,” Davis said. In the young WPAC season, Forbush has defeated North Forsyth 2-1, Carver 3-2 (OT) and now Central 2-1. “We expect lots of one-goal games, overtime games and PK games.”
Davis continued: “My reaction from this one is that we were fortunate. Any time you win a one-goal game, you’re fortunate. We’re fortunate to get the call when we needed it and we’re fortunate to put it in the net.”
The call of which Davis is referring to was a Central foul in the box during the second minute of the first overtime period. The penalty kick made by Benitez ended up as the deciding factor in the Falcons’ win. Benitez’s first goal game just 1:55 after the opening whistle. Central keeper Brandon Sanchez left the goal to intercept a Forbush pass. When he cleared, Benitez trapped and quickly chipped Sanchez as he retreated to the goal.
Central retaliated after 27 minutes of back-and-forth play. The entire first half, the Eagles attacked the sidelines in hopes of getting a cross sent into the Falcons box. The fruits of their labor came in the 29th minute when David Jaramillo headed in a cross from Edgar Vega to tie the score at 1-1.
The first half was about as even as you could get from the two powerhouses. Davis compared Central and Forbush’s programs to Duke and North Carolina, as both have rich traditions of success nationwide, but meet a few times a year since both are members of the same conference.
“You’re looking at two teams that used to be in separate conferences and used to win their separate conferences each year,” Davis said. “Due to realignment, we got put in the same conference. When you put two top teams in the same conference you’re going to see this. Sometimes we bring out the best in them, and sometimes they bring out the best in us.”
An even first half ended with Central holding a 10-9 shot advantage, Forbush holding a 6-4 save advantage and the foul calls separated by just one as well. Then, for most of the second half, Central’s offense stayed on the Falcons half and set shot after shot at the goal.
Surry Central held a 13-5 shot advantage over Forbush in the second half. At the mid-point of the half, the shot count was 8-1.
Many of these shots came from free kicks inside of 30 yards. Forbush was whistled for 10 fouls in the second half to Central’s three. However, shots from Nolan McMillen, Jason Rodriguez and Faustino Calderon kept coming up short.
Anchoring the Falcons’ defense was keeper Rodrigo Perez. A former midfielder, Davis said Perez came into the season and earned his spot in the goal due to, “his vocal leadership, his pushing everyone up and his willingness to do whatever.”
“He’s a large reason we are where we are,” Davis said.
Perez kept the team in line by shouting things such as, “Pick each other up,” after tough calls or a number of shots from the Eagles.
On the opposite end of the field stood Central defender Junior Lopez. Lopez kept the team’s spirits high even when certain shots, passes or calls didn’t go their way.
“He’s one of those that broke out of his shell and is pumping everyone up, especially since we’ve been missing so many open opportunities,” Garcia said. “He’s just telling them, ‘get the next one, make up with the next one,’ you know, keeping their head up. We’ve always had a bad habit of putting our heads down when we’re down or miss an easy shot. I’m just fortunate to have the right guys this year to pick everyone back up.”
Neither team could find the back of the net in the half, so they headed to extra time. The two five-minute overtimes would be played in full regardless of how many goals were scored by either/both teams. If still tied after both overtime periods, the game would be decided by kicks from the mark.
Surry Central’s history with penalty kicks certainly motivated the Eagles to finish the game during the 10 minutes of extra time. Central’s program is 0-5 all time in PK shootouts, including a 7-6 loss to Forbush in 2017 and a 13-12 loss to North Forsyth last week.
The team’s didn’t make it to a shootout, but penalty kicks did play a big part in the outcome of the match. Forbush was awarded a penalty kick 62 seconds into the first overtime period. Benitez targeted the lower left corner of the frame and sent a screamer past Sanchez. From then to the end of the match the roles of each team were clearly defined: Central switched to an all-out attack and Forbush all but parked the bus.
Vega got past the Falcons’ back line 30 seconds later on a pass from Mani Diaz, but the former was called offside. Central had a free kick with two minutes left in the period to which Forbush put all 11 players inside of 30 yards to protect the goal at all costs.
Cesar Rocha led a counter up the right sideline to start the second overtime. Rocha cut in and sent a cross to Jaramillo, whose shot was saved by a diving Perez. Two minutes later McMillen sent a long throw into the Falcons’ box for Jossiell Cortes to head, but the redirect sailed just right of the far post.
Forbush’s one flurry of offense following the overtime goal came when Mateo Antunez chased down a through ball with just Rodriguez to beat. Rodriguez prevented a second overtime goal, but time was quickly running off the clock.
The last effort for Central came on a free kick with 27.4 seconds remaining. After a yellow card was presented to Forbush’s Ryan Zachery, Lopez chipped the ball into the Falcons’ box from 40 yards out. The ball sailed into a mixed flock of Eagles and Falcons before popping out wide of the frame. Bryan Guadarrama sent a goal kick deep into Eagle territory to run out the clock.
The Falcons move forward as the only unbeaten team in WPAC competition, holding a conference record of 4-0 and an overall record of 10-2-1. Davis knows a tough road awaits Forbush moving forward and that includes a rematch with the Eagles.
“I think their side is very good and I think they’re very well organized,” Davis said. “I think the new coach, Coach Garcia, has stepped in and tried to put his new flavor to it, and I think they’re going to be a handful the second time around.”
The Eagles drop to 6-5-1 overall and 2-2 in the WPAC. Garcia knows the team has come so close in each of the last three losses to quality teams, which combine for an overall record of 28-7-1, but that just makes each loss sting more.
“We just have to come out harder,” Garcia said. “Now we have that second loss in conference, so they know we can’t mess up again. Their are no more mistakes. We have to beat everyone from now on and that’s the mindset I have to instill in them starting tomorrow.”
Faustino Calderon leads a counterattack for the Golden Eagles in a 2-1 (OT) loss to Forbush.
The Golden Eagles regroup in the first half of Wednesday’s match against Forbush.
Central’s Mani Diaz (19) halts a Forbush attack with a jumping header.
Surry Central keeper Brandon Sanchez (27) jumps to block a header from Forbush’s Samuel Crews (13).
Forbush, Surry Central deliver another classic on the pitch