McMillen, Heath make All-State team

The North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association released the All-State and All-Region teams last week and the Western Piedmont 2A Conference was well-represented on both.

Surry Central junior Nolan McMillen and West Stokes senior Cameron Heath highlighted the conference’s individual accolades by being named to the 2A All-State team. McMillen and Heath were two of just 27 players in the state to make the team.

Heath, who was also named WPAC Defensive Player of the Year, helped lead the Wildcats to a 12-6-3 record and a trip to the second round of the NCHSAA State Playoffs. West fell to the eventual state runner-up, Newton-Conover.

As the Wildcats’ goalkeeper, Heath allowed just 16 goals against in the regular season and five in the postseason for a goals against average of 1.02. Heath had 13 shutouts on the season and only allowed more than two goals per match three times.

McMillen was one of 10 juniors named to the All-State Team and was the WPAC Offensive Player of the Year. Although McMillen’s numbers weren’t through the roof, tallying eight goals and 10 assists this season, he was the glue that held together an Eagles team that finished 12-0 in a tough conference.

“Nolan took on a greater leadership role this year for our team, both in practice and in games,” said Central coach Blake Roth. “He’s a great young man with the desire for success and self-discipline unlike any athlete I’ve ever coached.”

McMillen was often tasked with marking the opposing team’s best player, distributing the ball in an offense that emphasized possession, and creating shots for his teammates. He also missed time during the season thanks to an ankle injury, but was still able to help the Eagles to the Sweet 16 for the third straight year.

“Predominantly left-footed, we kept it a secret for the rest of the year that his left was too hurt to shoot or make extremely long, hard passes,” Roth said. “This, and the fact he played nowhere near 100 percent when he first came back, undoubtedly hurt his numbers. That said, he came back and was a big part of successes in conference and making it back to the Sweet 16. He is a very unselfish player that always puts the team and our game plan ahead of his own agenda.”

Both Heath and McMillen were named to the WPAC All-Conference team. Joining the duo were Surry Central’s Daniel Orozco, Edgar Vega, Erik Cruz, Andres Jaimes, and Andres Flores; West Stokes’ Seth Moore, Sabastian Manzano, Alex Puckett, and Connor McBride; North Surry’s Vincent Hernandez, Joseph Rangel, and Grant Whittington; Atkins’ Donnie Leahy and Henry Present; Forbush’s Charlie Benitez, Zach Hutchens, and Jesus Rosales; Carver’s Diego Navarrete-Calleja and Yonatan Zamora-Cisneros; and Walkertown’s Steven Sanchez.

The WPAC also held most of the spots on the Region 8 All-Region team. The only WPAC player that made the All-Region team and not the All-Conference team was Atkins’ Landon Privette.

The Region 8 team consisted of Surry Central’s McMillen, Orozco, Vega, Cruz, and Flores; West Stokes’ Heath, Manzano, and McBride; North Surry’s Hernandez, Rangel, and Whittington; Atkins’ Leahy, Present, and Privette; Forbush’s Charlie Benitez; Carver’s Navarrete-Calleja and Zamora-Cisneros; and Wilkes Central’s Cameron Andreski, Leny Lopez, Brandon Lopez, and Bryan Francis.

Cruz and Francis were the only sophomores to make the All-Region team.

WPAC represented at State, Regional level

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

