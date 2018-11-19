NW1A announces All-Conference for soccer

Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy senior Austin Tumbarello was named to the All-State 1A team in addition to being named Conference Player of the Year. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Anderson Allred was one of four Cardinals named to the All-Conference squad. -

Saturday’s championship matches officially spelled the end of the men’s high school soccer season. While no team from the Northwest 1A Conference reached the state championship, the conference boasted a number of talented players that graced the All-Conference, All-Region, and All-State teams.

Mount Airy’s Austin Tumbarello was named to the 1A All-State team for the second year in a row. This time, he was joined by his brother Jackson, a junior defender.

Austin finished the season with 30 goals and nine assists. Austin’s goal total was good enough for second in the Northwest Conference and tied for 13th in the 1A division. He also notched his 100th career goal during the 2018 season. Austin was also named the 2018 NW1A Player of the Year.

With Austin up front, Jackson held down the Bears’ defense. In addition to his seven goals and four assists, Jackson had 144 steals and helped the Bears limit opponents to less than a goal a match. Of the 14 players on the All-State team, Jackson is the only junior.

“They are a dynamic duo,” said Mount Airy coach Will Hurley. “They would make anyone’s program awesome.”

The rest of the 1A All-State team is as follows: Community School of Davidson’s Isaac Haddock and Boden Solomonson, Granville Central’s Eduardo Cifuentes, Gray Stone Day’s Chase Viscomi, Hayesville’s Justin Race, Manteo’s Erik Hernandez, North Moore’s Alex Hernandez, Research Triangle’s Xavier Randle, Rosewood’s Geovanni Abrill, Union Academy’s Hayden Brown, Voyager Academy’s Mason Kosik, and Woods Charter’s Luka Noronha.

Austin and Jackson Tumbarello were also named to the All-Conference team. Joining the duo are Mount Airy’s Christian Vernon, JJ Lachino, Bryan Valadez and Jesus Valadez; Bishop McGuinness’ Brandon Linares, Alan Linares, Henry Klier, Gus O’Hale, and Yael Guzman; South Stokes’ Lowell Shotton and Nimai Browning; and East Surry’s Seth Lowe, Gonzalo Chavez, Anderson Allred, and Leo De la Cruz.

Bishop McGuinness’ Neil Hodges was named NW1A Coach of the Year. Hodges led the Villains to an 18-4-2 record that included a share of the conference championship and a trip to the Sweet 16.

Each of Bishop, Mount Airy, and South Stokes’ All-Conference members were also named to the All-Region team. Joining the group are Starmount’s Daniel Benitez, Kaleb Dickerson, Jonathon Flores, and Colby Macemore; East Wilkes’ Abraham Sparks; and Alleghany’s Ryan Sturgill and Will Vestal. South Stokes’ Utah Mendenhall was named to the All-Region team despite not making the All-Conference Team.

Austin, Jackson Tumbarello named All-State

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

