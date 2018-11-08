Life goes on

Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagle Orlando Ocampo speeds past an East Lincoln defender in Thursday’s match. - Cory Smith | The News The 2018 Golden Eagles console after the 2-1 loss to East Lincoln Thursday. - Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Andres Jaimes (black) scored the Eagles’ only goal in Thursday’s third-round playoff match. - Cory Smith | The News Erik Cruz (black) takes on a trio of Mustang players in Surry Central’s playoff match against East Lincoln. - -

DOBSON — “Every year at the beginning of playoffs I tell them that there are 64 of us and only one can go home smiling. It just wasn’t ours tonight, but I feel like we could’ve made a little deeper of a run had a couple of calls gone our way. But, you move on. Tomorrow is another day and we’ll just all have to wake up and thank God we’re alive.”

Surry Central coach Blake Roth experienced a range of emotions following the Golden Eagles’ 2-1 loss to East Lincoln. Central led 1-0 for 66 minutes and 34 seconds of the game’s 80 total minutes. Two quick goals from the Mustangs spelled the end for Surry Central’s playoff run in the Sweet 16.

“Our kids did exactly what I asked of them for 80 minutes,” Roth said. “We had a game plan coming in and we executed it to an absolute T. I didn’t feel good about the flow of the match with some calls that were made, but we did what we could.”

He continued, “I can’t ask for more because we did everything we were supposed to do tonight. Unfortunately it was taken out of our hands. That’s life. It does stink, and it does hurt, especially because I knew that was our game. I know it, East Lincoln knows it, and the fans know it.”

The No. 2 seeded Eagles (18-2-2, 12-0) came into Thursday’s match riding a 17-match winning streak. Injuries, postponed matches, and competing in poor weather conditions couldn’t derail Central on the way to a perfect record in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference.

“The fact that this is our first quote-unquote loss since August 28 is pretty special,” Roth said. “We’ve overachieved this season, and I could not be more proud of my everyone, my seniors, juniors, sophomores, down to my freshman goalkeeper. It’s been a ride and unfortunately it has to come to an end tonight. That’s life, and sometimes things don’t go your way. But I could not be more proud.”

Roth wasn’t sure how the Eagles’ offense would perform in Thursday’s match. Not only did Central have to play on the defensive against the offensive Juggernaut that was East Lincoln (22-3, 12-2), but the Eagles had one of their key offensive pieces, Nolan McMillen, man-marking the Mustangs’ Chase Gilley.

Chase Gilley is second in the state’s 2A division in points (135), goals (44), and assists (27). Teammate Logan Gilley is fifth in the division in both points (95) and goals (39).

Surry Central struck first in the match with a goal in the 11th minute. Andres Jaimes dribbled up the left sideline, cut into the 18-yard box, set up with a step to his left, and fired a shot at the near post. Jaimes’ shot sailed just between the keeper’s outstretched hand and the post to put the Eagles up 1-0.

The Golden Eagles had other scoring opportunities in the half, but spent most of the match’s remainder defending free kicks. Central was called for 21 fouls in the match to Lincoln’s six. The first foul on the Mustangs came with four minutes left in the first half.

East Lincoln out-shot the Eagles 9-3 in the first half, but couldn’t find the back of the net. Both Chase and Logan Gilley had headers ricochet off the frame in the half.

With just two minutes remaining in the first half, Chase connected with a free kick from inside the 18. Chase’s header was screaming toward the goal, but was swatted by Central keeper Johnny Garcia. Central’s defense cleared the ball out of danger to keep the lead alive going into halftime.

Just as dangerous as the free kicks taken by the Mustangs were the long throw-ins. Central utilizes McMillen and Kevin Montero for corner-kick like throws when inside of 25 yards. The Eagles had to defend against four such instances in Thursday’s match to maintain the advantage.

The Eagles were able to counter with their own long throw at 54’. Montero launched the ball from the right sideline and connected with Chaco Sanchez. Sanchez trapped the throw and was immediately stormed by Mustang defenders. Despite being just 10 yards from the East Lincoln goal, Sanchez’s shot was deflected out of the 18.

Sanchez’s deflected shot 15 minutes in was the first shot attempt by either team in the second half. Business wouldn’t pick up until after a 10-minute stoppage for an injured Mustang player following the Eagles’ run.

East Lincoln took a free kick from just inside midfield and put the ball inside Eagle territory. Two shots were taken by Mustang players surrounded by the mass of humanity that existed in Central’s 18-yard box. Garcia stayed on his toes as the ball bounced around the box. Erik Cruz finally cleared the ball to give Garcia and the Eagles’ defense a breather.

Despite leading in the second half, Roth kept attacking players near midfield in hopes of making runs up the sidelines. Roth’s game plan consisted of starting counters on defense and then using the midfield to get the ball wide and send through balls to strikers.

Getting the Eagles to be patient and wait for the perfect opportunity to strike was one of the hardest things to do, according to Roth.

“I don’t say this often, but I had the better game plan,” Roth said. “As far as East Lincoln goes, they’re a heck of a team. They might have better players, but I had the better plan. I did everything I knew to do and pulled out all the stops. I had 11-15 kids, including subs, obey my every command and to get that many high school kids aged 16 to 18 to listen to your every word is kind of special.”

The Mustangs had four free kicks in Eagle territory inside the last 10 minutes of regulation. East Lincoln’s penultimate free kick came with just four minutes left. Lincoln’s Tyler Swanson found Noah Graden in Central’s box, but Graden’s header went into the side-netting.

Less than two minutes later, Chase Lynch lined up to take a free kick for the Mustangs just 35 yards from Central’s goal. This time, Graden headed the ball past Garcia to tie the match with just 2:38 remaining.

The Eagles quickly got back into Mustang territory, but had to alter their game plan after both Roth and Sanchez received yellow cards. East Lincoln countered and immediately went back to Central’s goal.

The Mustangs were awarded a corner kick that Swanson headed in with just 46.7 seconds left.

Trailing for the first time in the match, Central had one last scoring opportunity on a free kick with 38 seconds left. The Eagles’ kick was booted out as soon as it entered East’s 18, allowing time to expire.

“I wanted a little bit more for this group because they deserved it,” Roth said. “They played with heart and conviction and they’ve been a really special group. I have had just as much fun this season as I have the previous 15. I don’t know how to replace some of them, not just players but personalities and just good young men.”

The Central fans emptied the stands to comfort their team. After some time with friends and family, the team gathered for one final team meeting with Roth. The 16-year coach of the Golden Eagles told his team to keep their chins up and praised their performance.

“That’s life.”

