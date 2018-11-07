Cardinals’ playoff hopes cut short

Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Anderson Allred had three goals against West Montgomery and one made penalty kick against North Moore. - Cory Smith | The News Cardinal keeper Ethan Casstevens had 10 saves against North Moore in the second round of the playoffs. - Cory Smith | The News Gonzalo Chavez had two goals in East Surry’s 4-3 (2OT) second round playoff loss. -

ROBBINS — East Surry soccer’s four seniors have slowly been climbing the proverbial mountain during their four years as Cardinals.

The Cards’ senior class of 2019 has went from a winless season to being five minutes from reaching the Sweet 16. No. 13 East (7-8-2, 1-5) earned its first playoff win since 2014 in a 4-2 victory over No. 20 West Montgomery (9-9-1, 8-2) Saturday. It took all of regulation and two overtimes for a winner to be determined in the Cardinals’ second-round 4-3 loss to No. 4 North Moore (18-1, 14-0) on Tuesday.

“It means a whole lot for the program,” said Cardinal coach Neal Oliver concerning East Surry’s playoff performance. “It shows that we have good, young players coming into the system. It also says a lot about the middle school and recreation programs.”

The last East Surry playoff win before Tuesday’s was on November 11, 2014, against none other than North Moore. The 2014 Cardinals finished 16-6 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference, enough for a No. 6 seed in the playoffs. The Cards defeated the No. 27, No. 11, No. 3, No. 2, and finally the No. 1 seed in the West, North Moore, before falling to the East’s No. 1 seed, Wallace-Rose Hill, in the state championship game.

The Cardinals lost most of their starting lineup in 2014. This led to a 5-15-1 season that ended with a first-round playoff loss to Union Academy. East missed the playoffs in 2016 after finishing 0-17-1. In 2017, the Cards finished 5-11-1 and were once again eliminated in the first-round by Union Academy.

Saturday’s win over West Montgomery wasn’t just the first playoff victory in four years, but also the Cardinals’ first home playoff match since 2014. Anderson Allred had a hat trick and Nick Lowery scored once in East’s 4-2 victory.

“We dominated play against West Montgomery,” Oliver said. “We won 4-2 but should’ve won 8-0. It was frustrating that we played with the ball in the back and gave them two goals.”

Oliver continued, “We did miss some shots and on a lot of passes, but it was still a good team win. When we pass like I know we can, we can compete with anybody.”

Having defeated the third-seed from the Yadkin Valley 1A Conference, East’s next task was the conference champion North Moore. The Cardinals made the trip to Robbins with nothing to lose as they tried to break the 11-match win streak of the Mustangs.

“That was probably our best match as a team that we’ve played all year.”

Oliver likened North Moore’s style to that of Surry Central: all-out offense. Oliver credited the Cardinals’ defense and midfield for limiting the number of clean shots North Moore was able to take. East also had a stellar performance from keeper Ethan Casstevens, who finished with 10 saves, all of which were on shots inside the 18-yard box.

“It was a typical East Surry game in that we would bend, bend, bend, and bend but not break,” Oliver said. “Ethan (Casstevens) had one of the best games of his career. When they did get shots on frame, he took care of it.”

The Mustangs had so many shots at halftime that Oliver said the lead 40 minutes in could have very well been 5-0. But since it wasn’t, he told his players that this was their game to take. Despite the heavy shot count, North Moore didn’t score from the field, but rather on a penalty kick.

Oliver made the decision to move senior defender Gonzalo Chavez to offense with 25 minutes left in the match and with East trailing 2-0. Chavez drew a foul that led to him scoring off a PK to cut the lead to 2-1. Chavez scored off a free kick later in the half to force overtime. The Cardinals ended up having six free kicks and five shots on goal.

The Cards took their first lead of the night in the first overtime period when Chavez was fouled inside the box. Allred converted on the PK to put East up 3-2.

North Moore took the fifth and final PK of the night to tie the score at 3-3 near the end of the first overtime period.

The Mustangs scored their first goal from the field with just 2:20 left in the second overtime period. East had two opportunities to score in the final two minutes, one being a corner kick. The Cardinals weren’t able to convert in the final minutes, thus ending their season.

“We had chances, but just couldn’t get it in,” Oliver said. “[The double- OT loss] was probably one of my toughest losses as a coach.”

East Surry’s Anderson Allred had three goals against West Montgomery and one made penalty kick against North Moore. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_2.jpg East Surry’s Anderson Allred had three goals against West Montgomery and one made penalty kick against North Moore. Cory Smith | The News Cardinal keeper Ethan Casstevens had 10 saves against North Moore in the second round of the playoffs. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0170.jpg Cardinal keeper Ethan Casstevens had 10 saves against North Moore in the second round of the playoffs. Cory Smith | The News Gonzalo Chavez had two goals in East Surry’s 4-3 (2OT) second round playoff loss. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0014.jpg Gonzalo Chavez had two goals in East Surry’s 4-3 (2OT) second round playoff loss. Cory Smith | The News

East Surry defeats West Montgomery, falls to North Moore

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith