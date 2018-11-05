Bears upset by Union Academy

Cory Smith | The News Brandon Osorno takes on a Cardinal defender in Mount Airy’s second round match against Union Academy. - Cory Smith | The News Granite Bear Bryan Valadez dribbles up the sideline in Monday’s 1-0 loss to Union Academy. - Cory Smith | The News Dante Collins of Mount Airy takes a shot on Union Academy in Monday’s match. -

It just takes one goal to derail championship aspirations.

Northwest 1A Conference co-champion No. 2 Mount Airy (16-3-0, 5-1-0) was upset by the Union Academy Cardinals in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs. The Bears fell behind 1-0 early in the second half and were unable to even the score up before being eliminated.

“I don’t think we were ever that into the game,” said Bears coach Will Hurley. “I don’t know if we just weren’t that hungry or what. I really don’t know. In my mind, the better team didn’t win, but the team that wanted it the most won.”

No. 15 Union Academy (14-7-0, 8-6-0) advanced to the second round with a 9-0 victory over South Stokes. The Sauras were the only common opponent between Union and Mount Airy. The Granite Bears defeated South Stokes 8-0 and 5-0 during the regular season.

The Cardinals finished fourth in one of the most competitive 1A conferences in the state, the Pac 7. The Pac 7 Conference not only had five representatives make the tournament, but all five are competing in the second round. Of the 16 teams in the West that reached the second round, eight are from either the Pac 7 or NW1A conferences.

In addition to the Cardinals, Pac 7 members in the tournament include No. 1 Community School of Davidson, No. 8 Pine Lake Prep, No. 14 Queen’s Grant, and No. 17 Mountain Island Charter.

Mount Airy dominated the match offensively throughout the 80 minutes of game time. The Bears out-shot the Cards 13-4 and had four corner kicks to Union’s two.

It was the Bears’ issues finishing combined with a costly counterattack by Union spelled the end of Mount Airy’s season. Union’s goal was the Cardinals’ only shot of the night that was on target.

“[Union] did a really good job of packing in on defense and countering,” Hurley said. “We’ve played teams like that before and went over it in practice. We just panicked.”

A slow start by the home team gave the Cardinals a free kick just two minutes in. Brayden Vanmilligan’s kick sailed from midfield into the box and connected with Phillip Cail’s head. Cail’s header landed five feet left of the target.

Mount Airy was able to delegate the pace of most of the half moving forward. Midfielders JJ Lachino and Kaleb Morrison spread the ball wide to Austin Tumbarello and Bryan Valadez with hopes of a cross. The Cardinals’ defense-centered formation pushed Mount Airy to the outside, but seldom allowed a through ball into the box.

Austin penetrated the 18-yard box at 7’, but his shot was tipped into the crossbar and over the goal for a corner. The corner gave Austin another chance at a shot, but eight Cardinal players inside the box made it extremely difficult to get a clean look.

Realizing close looks would be hard to come by, the team adjusted to taking longer shots. Dante Collins was the first to do so, but his shot from close to 40 yards out ricocheted off the crossbar.

Similar to how Mount Airy left Austin Tumbarello up top at all times, Union Academy kept Gaston Moise as a striker and Hayden Brown as a midfielder even when the other nine Cardinals were on defense. The goal was to create counters through Brown, who sits at tied at No. 5 in the entire 1A division with 21 assists on the season. Moise and Brown have combined for 56 of Union’s 86 goals this season.

The Mount Airy midfield pressed up to keep possession on Union’s half of the field. Five first-half fouls by the Cardinals gave Jackson Tumbarello and Valadez quality looks on frame. One concern of Hurley’s was that when Union keeper Luke Mullen would knock a shot down, there were no blue jerseys around to finish on the open ball.

“We did get a few quality looks, ” Hurley said. “The keeper dropped it three times and we were daydreaming and not putting forth much effort. I don’t know where we were at.”

The nil-nil tie was broken 11 minutes into the second half. Jackson Tumbarello took a free kick at midfield that was headed for the top of the Cardinal goal. Austin Tumbarello leaped to head the ball in but was called offside. Union advanced quickly on the free kick and caught Mount Airy off-guard.

Brown zig-zagged through the Bears midfield before sending a through ball to Moise. Moise placed the ball into the left side-netting to put Union Academy up 1-0.

The remaining 29 minutes of the match saw Mount Airy pressing nine men on Union’s half, leaving just Chris Cogdill and keeper Jesus Valadez on defense. Hurley switched up his midfield combinations, but nothing could penetrate the Cards’ defense.

Jackson Tumbarello became an extra offensive midfielder and had a number of shots from close to 30 yards out. The crowded box of Union gave up three corner kicks in the half, but never let the ball get too close to Mullen in goal.

As the clock went below a minute, reality seemed to set in for the Granite Bears. None of their last-ditch efforts worked. The final whistle resonated through Wallace Shelton stadium to signify the end of Mount Airy’s playoff run.

The conclusion of the 2018 season means Hurley has to say goodbye to eight senior players. Christian Vernon, Jesus Valadez, Daniel Troutman, Austin Tumbarello, Anthony Buneo, Chris Cogdill, Jesus Lachino, and Marc Garcia have been part of Mount Airy soccer for the better part of four years. This senior group graduates with the best overall and conference records of any senior class in the program’s history. This group boasts a four-year record of 75-18-3, including a 23-win season in 2017, and a conference record of 22-6.

”It’s been a good three or four years with those guys, ” Hurley said. “Look at what at all they’ve done for this program and all the accomplishments along the way. We have really good kids. I hope they learned that more about life than just the winning and losing.”

Union Academy will compete in the third-round on Thursday, November 8 against No. 7 Polk County (13-10-1, 8-2).

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

