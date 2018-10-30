Hounds make history, playoffs in 2-1 victory

John Cate | The News The Hounds’ Vincent Hernandez tied the match up in the 31st minute when he scored off a free kick. - John Cate | The News The Hounds’ Kevin Hernandez blows past a Forbush defender in the midfield of the Hounds’ 2-1 win over the Falcons on Tuesday night. - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Julio Parra fights a Forbush player for the ball during Tuesday’s game. - John Cate | The News Kevin Hernandez, Carson Draughn, Grant Whittington, Adrian Cabrera and Vincent Hernandez celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with their school’s first-ever victory over Forbush in men’s soccer, 2-1. - -

The long-standing rivalry between North Surry and Forbush will have a little more heat to it when next fall rolls around.

For many years, the battles between the Greyhounds and the Falcons had been one-sided during the fall sports season. One team had already turned the tables on the other earlier this year, in volleyball. On Tuesday night, the North Surry soccer team became the second.

The Hounds celebrated Senior Night with the first-ever victory by a North Surry men’s soccer team over Forbush, downing the Falcons 2-1 on a goal by Isaiah Holcomb just 28 seconds into the second half. The win all but assured that the Hounds will earn a spot in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs when the brackets are announced tomorrow.

“The kids played really hard and they’re kind of peaking at the right time,” said North Surry head coach Eric Jessup. “We’ve won three in a row going into the playoffs, against teams that I expect will all be in the playoffs. We’re playing as well as we’ve played all season.”

North Surry won its third straight match and evened its mark in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play at 6-6. The win allowed the Hounds to claim third place outright, one game in front of Carver, Forbush and Atkins. Had North lost, it would have been sixth in the conference and might not have earned a playoff bid. On paper, the Hounds were slight favorites, with a power rating a few spots above the Falcons — but they’d never beaten them before.

For a while in the first half, it seemed like whatever mojo that the ‘Bush had on North Surry was going to pull the Falcons through. The Greyhounds dominated the first half, outshooting Forbush 8-2 and possessing the ball for about 70 percent of the time. But it was Forbush (11-13, 5-7 WPAC) that struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when a forward split two North defenders and ran down the middle against Hound keeper Carson Draughn. Draughn dove to his left and got a hand on the ball, but couldn’t keep it out of the net.

North Surry (11-7-1 overall) had been all over the Falcons up to that point. Joseph Rangel put the ball on goal in the third minute off a free kick, and then the Hounds had a second crack at Forbush keeper Zack Hutchens just a minute later. In the fifth minute, Rangel ran down the middle of the field and shot from 20 yards, but that was stopped too. In minute 10, Vincent Hernandez put a shot just over the crossbar, and in the 13th minute, he blasted one right off Hutchens’ hands into the air, but the keeper was able to recover it.

Forbush finally got some pressure on the Hounds after that. In minute 14, a Falcon attacker and North’s Cole Richardson stayed right with each other as the former headed toward the left post, but Richardson held his own and prevented a shot until Draughn stepped up and picked the ball up.

After the Forbush goal, the Hounds had every reason to be frustrated, but neither Jessup nor his players got away from their gameplan.

“Good fortune is a lot of this game,” said Jessup. “You can’t control the way the ball bounces. You can have 20 shots on goal, but if none of them get in the goal, it doesn’t matter.”

Soon, North Surry re-established control on the field. Not long after the 20-minute mark, Vincent Hernandez and Kevin Hernandez each had a shot. The Falcons’ hard-pressed defense kept parrying the Hounds, but in minute 31, a takedown on the home sideline near the end line earned North a free kick. Vincent Hernandez stepped in to take it. It was a tough angle on the goal, but it was also a hard place to defend against.

Hernandez won this battle. He let loose with a rocket shot that slammed into the left post and ricocheted into the back of the net to tie the match.

The Hounds had a few more chances before intermision, but couldn’t find the net again in the first half.

At the break, the two Hernandezes, Adrian Cabrera, Grant Whittington and Draughn were all honored for their contributions to Greyhound soccer. But they all wanted to play some more soccer before they graduated.

Holcomb gave them that chance not long after the second-half kickoff. He took a through-ball down the right wing and had Hutchens isolated. The keeper came forward to contest the free ball and Holcomb blew past him, getting just enough foot on the ball to get it inside the far post.

“I thought it was never going to go in,” said Jessup. “It just kept rolling and it was down to a slow trickle, but it finally crossed the line.

The rest of the match was a defensive struggle, in which each team had chances but neither scored again.

The Falcons had a golden opportunity to equalize in the 51st minute, but a direct kick that made it into the goal box and was headed into the air twice finally found a Greyhound defender, who cleared it and helped his team flip the field. Forbush had another attack four minutes later, and actually had Draughon caught too far from the goal, but the keeper raced back into his goal box and just did bat the shot away. A minute later, Whittington raced into the midfield area and deflected a 40-foot shot by the Falcons that was so loud it reverberated around the stadium.

“Our defense played awesome tonight,” said Jessup.

This play reversed the momentum again, and 40 seconds later, Vincent Hernandez took a free kick from the other 40, which went in on the Falcon keeper and was rebounded out to Whittington. He got a head on it, but it hit off the top crossbar and the visitors dodged a bullet.

Draughon denied another Falcon threat in the 75th minute, when he leaped up to grab a free kick himself. Other than that, most of the final 20 minutes were played in the midfield.

The Hounds’ fans came to their feet as the final seconds ticked away. Their team was going to the playoffs, and they had finally beaten Forbush.

