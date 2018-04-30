Lady Hounds set new marks in best-ever season

WINSTON-SALEM — The best season that North Surry girls’ soccer has ever had keeps getting better.

The program that had won just nine times in the last six seasons upped its 2018 victory total to 12 on Monday night with a 9-0 rout of Carver in a match that was called at halftime due to the mercy rule. The victory improved the Lady Greyhounds to 7-4 in conference play, and locked up third place in the league for a team that hadn’t even won a conference match since at least 2011 prior to this season.

“This is a really big deal for these girls,” said assistant coach Eric Jessup. “They have been playing hard all season for Coach (Julie) Gammons and trying to have a great season for her.”

Gammons is currently in a battle with cancer and not always available to coach the team due to her medical treatments. Jessup, the boys’ coach, has stepped in to help. The Lady Hounds have done the rest.

North Surry (12-6-1 overall) completed a season sweep of rival Surry Central with a 3-2 win last Friday night. The night before, North had whipped North Stokes 4-1 in a non-conference match.

Against Stokes, Hannah Moxley headed in a corner kick from Leslie Ramirez to make it 1-0 after just 90 seconds of play. The Vikings managed to tie the score, but Ramirez scored in the 30th minute to make it 2-1 at half. Michelle Leyva and Adaly Hernandez scored in the second half to help North pull away.

Both North and Central were coming off matches the night before when they met on Friday.

“I figured it would be interesting to see who could hold out the longest,” said Jessup. “I knew everyone would get tired.”

In the 25th minute, Ramirez took a shot that rebounded back to Hernandez in front, and she finished to give the Lady Hounds a 1-0 lead. Not long after, Ramirez crossed a ball to Hernandez for a second goal and a 2-0 lead. Central (9-10, 4-6) got on the board with a goal before intermission.

The Lady Eagles tied the match at 2 on a penalty kick in the 55th minute. It looked like the leg-weary teams were going to overtime, but with 1:53 to play, Ramirez was dribbling inside the 18-yard box and was fouled by a defender, which resulted in the official awarding the Lady Hounds with a PK of their own. Hernandez took it, converted it, and North Surry held on for the 3-2 victory.

Hernandez enjoyed the hat trick so much she got a double one on Monday against Carver, finding the back of the net six times. Ramirez scored twice and Vanessa Leyva had one goal. Michelle Leyva had five assists, while Moxley and Michelle Ramos dominated play in the midfield.

Hernandez now has 39 goals on the season, tying her for third place in the state among 2A players (and sixth overall), although the number hasn’t been reported to MaxPreps yet. Jessup said the school believes this a new record for both male and female soccer players at North Surry.

The Lady Hounds host West Stokes today and finish the regular season at home against East Surry on Wednesday.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

