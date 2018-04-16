Lady Hounds setnew wins record

WALKERTOWN — North Surry’s girls soccer team came into the 2018 season just wanting to play hard and make head coach Julie Gammons proud of them.

With eight matches left to go in the regular season, the Lady Greyhounds can already say they are the most successful team in school history. Furthermore, there may well be a distinction between “regular season” and “postseason” this spring where North Surry is concerned.

“The girls are playing really well,” said Lady Hounds assistant coach Eric Jessup. “Coach Gammons and I are really pleased with their progress.”

North Surry had won just nine matches in the six seasons prior to 2018, hadn’t won a conference match in any of those years, and prospects looked even worse when Gammons was diagnosed with cancer in the off-season. However, neither team nor coach has chosen to fold.

On Monday night, the Lady Hounds routed Walkertown 9-0 in a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference road match. This was the eighth victory of the season for North Surry. After consulting with former coaches, Jessup said that the victory broke the single-season school record for wins by a Lady Hound soccer team. North Surry won seven matches in 2007.

North Surry (8-4-1, 4-2 WPAC) is in third place in the league standings behind Forbush and West Stokes. Last Thursday, the Lady Hounds avenged one of their two conference losses with a 4-1 victory against Atkins.

Hat tricks have become commonplace for North this season, and on Monday night, it was Adaly Hernandez’ turn to have one. The senior scored five of her team’s nine goals in a match that was whistled early due to the mercy rule. Yohana Requena had two goals, with Michelle Leyva and Michelle Ramos each collecting one.

Last week, when North Surry avenged an earlier loss to Atkins with a 4-1 win, Leslie Ramirez scored all four North Surry goals.

The team will host conference leader Forbush on Wednesday and then host Carver on Thursday,