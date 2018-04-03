Hounds continue to make history

DOBSON — The North Surry Lady Greyhounds made history on March 28 by defeating county foe Mount Airy for possibly the first time ever. Fast forward six days, and the 2018 Lady Hounds find themselves in the history books once again.

It took 14 tries, but North Surry finally earned its first victory over Surry Central with a 2-0 victory Tuesday.

With the win, North improves to 6-3-1 on the season and 2-2 in the Western Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference. Central falls to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in conference competition after starting WPAC play 3-0.

Despite being shut out for the sixth time this season, the Golden Eagles had plenty of shots on goal in Tuesday’s loss. Joley Cabe and Taylor Cochran each had a quality look in the opening minutes.

Most of the Lady Hounds’ attacks stemmed from counterattacks that began on the back line. North would keep as many as nine defenders back with just Adaly Hernandez and Leslie Ramirez up top.

The dynamic duo used speed to overwhelm the Eagles’ defense, but failed to put shots on goal early in the game.

It wasn’t until minute 16 that the first goal of the evening was scored. Central had the ball in the Hounds’ box after Yasmin Hernandez took the ball up the right sideline.

Hannah Maxwell cleared the ball up the field to an open Ramirez. Ramirez found Adaly Hernandez cutting. Adaly placed the ball just out of the keeper’s reach to put North Surry up 1-0.

Less than two minutes later, the Eagles nearly tied the game at one apiece. Magdalena Gonzalez made a run up the right sideline and forced a corner kick. Kenia Luna crossed the ball into danger, but couldn’t find the boot of a teammate.

Central controlled the pace of the game, but still had trouble finding the back of the net. The Eagles did keep their own goal clean for a while, including once when Sarah Marion chased down a North Surry attacker.

It looked like the 1-0 deficit would remain as halftime approached. The Lady Hounds had different ideas. Ramirez once again found Adaly Hernandez for a goal with just 33 seconds on the clock.

The Lady Eagles were back on the attack just two minutes into the second half. Luna put the ball in the box from 40 yards out. Cochran connected with the ball, but her shot was saved.

North Surry tried to extend the lead in the opening minutes of the half but was doomed by fouls.

It was evident that North was more focused on maintaining the lead than extending it. The Greyhounds kept most of the team back on defense except for on occasional runs.

Though the Hounds’ chances were few and far between, the strikers showed great efficiency. Of the six shots North took in the second half, only one was off-target. Central’s keeper Alea Doby had her hands full, but kept the goal protected in the second half.

On the other end, the Eagles’ offense fired shot after shot to little success. Surry Central even forced five corner kicks in the second half, but still had trouble getting open looks.

With just two minutes remaining in the game, Central coach Matt Richardson elected to push everyone but the keeper into Greyhound territory. This nearly allowed a Greyhound counterattack to take shape, but Magdalena Gonzalez was able to chase down the North Surry player and cleared the ball.

Time expired before Surry Central could score. The Lady Hounds celebrated what they knew was no ordinary win. Both squads will undoubtedly have April 25 marked on their calendars, that being the next meeting between the two.

North Surry looks for its fourth straight win when it travels to Ashe County on April 9. The Golden Eagles go on the road April 9 as well, when they face West Stokes.

