Lady Hounds outshoot Atkins, but take first loss

WINSTON-SALEM — The “random luck” factor bit North Surry’s soccer team on Monday night as the Lady Greyhounds sustained their first loss of the 2018 season.

North outshot host Atkins 18-15 in a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference match against of the league’s two newcomers, but the Lady Camels were able to hit the back of the net two more times, and came away with a 3-1 victory over their guests.

“We played hard all the way to the end,” said North Surry assistant coach Eric Jessup. “We had some good shots and some good opportunities, but a few more of theirs found the net and that was the difference.”

Atkins (3-2-1, 1-1 WPAC) led 2-1 at intermission on a pair of goals that it scored in the 10th and 20th minutes of play. After the second Lady Camel goal, North Surry started to shift the momentum, and in the 28th minute, Brianna Hernandez got the Lady Hounds back into the game with a goal of her own, and the match went to the break with a score of 2-1 in favor of the hosts.

“We really controlled the ball in the first 10 minutes, but couldn’t get one in,” said Jessup. “Then they had a good 10 minutes and scored twice.”

In the second half, North Surry’s Leslie Ramirez had two breakaway opportunities, but Atkins was able to make the saves both times and prevent North from tying the match.

In the 67th minute, Atkins put it away with a third goal.

The Camels, whose only setbacks this season are a loss and tie to unbeaten Parkland and a loss to defending 2A West champion West Stokes, got two goals from Peyton Black and one from Jada Targett. Salem Walsh had two assists and Black assisted on Targett’s goal.

North Surry, now 3-1-1 on the season, will try to get back on track tonight, weather permitting, with a match against the league’s other new team, Walkertown.

North Surry’s Adaly Hernandez sends a pass ahead to teammate Leslie Ramirez in a match earlier this season. The Lady Hounds outshot Atkins on Monday but took their first loss of the season. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_0424-1.jpg North Surry’s Adaly Hernandez sends a pass ahead to teammate Leslie Ramirez in a match earlier this season. The Lady Hounds outshot Atkins on Monday but took their first loss of the season. John Cate | The News