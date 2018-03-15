North Surry beats North Stokes to stay unbeaten at 3-0-1

North Surry’s girls’ soccer team won just three matches all of last season.

It only took them eight days to do it this year.

The Lady Hounds continued their impressive start to the 2018 season on Thursday night, winning on the second consecutive evening with a 6-3 victory over visiting North Stokes.

North Surry (3-0-1 overall) had another first-half hat trick from senior Adaly Hernandez and led 3-0 at the break. Hernandez proceeded to add a fourth goal in the 43rd minute and a fifth in the 50th minute, at which point the coaching staff pulled her out of the match. The remainder of the evening was contested with several reserves on the field, and the Lady Vikings found the back of the net three times before the match concluded.

Leslie Ramirez added one more goal to the North Surry tally before the match ended, as well. Defensively, North Surry assistant coach Eric Jessup credited Hannah Moxley and Michelle Leyva with very strong play in the midfield.

Hernandez has scored nine goals in the last two matches, and the Lady Hounds, who went 3-16-0 last spring, will head into conference play next week without a defeat.

“(Adaly) is playing really well,” said Jessup, who is handling some of the sideline duties while regular coach Julie Gammons receives treatment for cancer. The team has dedicated the season to Gammons, the North Surry head coach since 2014.

Next week, North will open Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play at Arkins on Monday and then host Walkertown on Wednesday. Next Friday, the Lady Hounds will travel to arch-rival Mount Airy, which is also off to a strong start this season.

“We’re looking forward to kind of seeing where we’re at,” said Jessup.

North Surry’s Lluvia Gonzalez can’t quite get over in time to block this shot by North Stokes’ Haley Cobbler that finally got the Lady Vikings on the board in the 62nd minute. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_5nsDSC_0476.jpg North Surry’s Lluvia Gonzalez can’t quite get over in time to block this shot by North Stokes’ Haley Cobbler that finally got the Lady Vikings on the board in the 62nd minute. North Surry’s Michelle Leyva (8) congratulates teammate Adaly Hernandez on scoring her fifth goal of the match early in the second half of the unbeaten Lady Hounds’ 6-3 win over North Stokes on Thursday evening. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_0435.jpg North Surry’s Michelle Leyva (8) congratulates teammate Adaly Hernandez on scoring her fifth goal of the match early in the second half of the unbeaten Lady Hounds’ 6-3 win over North Stokes on Thursday evening. North Surry’s Michelle Ramos (10) clears a ball out in front of a North Stokes player in the second half on Thursday evening. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_0472.jpg North Surry’s Michelle Ramos (10) clears a ball out in front of a North Stokes player in the second half on Thursday evening.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

