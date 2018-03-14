Hernandez’hat tricklifts Hounds

On a frigid Wednesday evening, Adaly Hernandez brought the heat for North Surry.

The Lady Greyhounds’ senior tri-captain had a hat trick in the first half of her team’s match with North Wilkes, staking North Surry to an early 3-0 lead. The team held on for a 5-4 victory and remained unbeaten in three matches this season.

“Adaly was on fire in the first half tonight,” said North Surry co-head coach Eric Jessup. “This wasn’t the kind of weather anyone wants to be playing soccer in, but I was pleased with how we played. Everyone played really well tonight.”

The Lady Hounds (2-0-1 overall) decided to go ahead and play their match despite a game-time temperature of about 35 degrees, with the win making it feel much colder that. But Hernandez scored three times in a dominating first half, and it looked like North Surry would cruise to an easy win.

The Vikings got on the board early in the second half, only to see the Lady Hounds’ Leslie Ramirez answer with a goal of her own and make it 4-1.

Things got hairy for the home team when North Wilkes managed to score two quick goals on back-to-back corner kicks midway through the second half. The Lady Hounds had been on cruise control with a three-goal advantage, but now their lead was a perilous 4-3.

In the 68th minute, Brianna Hernandez restored some order for North Surry, adding a fifth goal to the Lady Hounds’ side of the scoreboard. The Lady Hounds were never in any danger after that. Wilkes scored with four seconds left in the match to make it 5-4, and the match ended with North Surry making a long kickoff far away from its goal.

The Lady Hounds continue their season today with a home match against North Stokes.

Hernandez gets hat trick, Lady Hounds stay unbeaten