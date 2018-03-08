Lady Hounds open with 4-0 win

HAYS — North Surry’s girls’ soccer team made its “Mama G” proud in its season opener on Thursday night.

With longtime head coach Julie Gammons still battling cancer and not available for the Lady Greyhounds’ season opener at North Wilkes, head boys’ coach Eric Jessup is sharing the leadership role this spring. On Thursday, Gammons had to go for treatment, and Jessup led the Lady Hounds to a convincing season-opening victory.

North Surry exploded for three goals after intermission and blanked the Lady Vikings, 4-0.

“The girls have something to play for this season,” said Jessup. “They want to do well for Coach Gammons. They call her ‘Mama G,’ and they’ll be playing for her all season.”

North Wilkes had already played two matches this season and won them both, but the Lady Vikings were no match for an inspired group of Lady Hounds. North Surry peppered the Wilkes goal with 22 shots during the course of the evening, and it was simply a matter of good fortune that they were locked in a scoreless tie after 30 minutes of game action.

That changed about 10 minutes before intermission, when the Lady Hounds’ Leslie Ramirez put what Jessup described as a “beautiful goal” past the Wilkes keeper to break the deadlock. Neither team scored before the break, and North Surry had a 1-0 lead with a half to go.

It wasn’t until midway through the second half that the Lady Hounds could get any insurance, but the stalwart midfield of Michelle Leyva, Hannah Moxley and Michelle Ramos was controlling the action and not allowing the Lady Vikings to mount many threats against North Surry keeper Emma Burnette. When an attack occurred, more often than not, it was North Wilkes back on its heels.

The roof finally started to cave in on the home team at the 60-minute mark, when senior Adaly Hernandez buried a shot in the back of the Wilkes goal to make it 2-0 in favor of the Lady Hounds.

North Wilkes now had to start taking chances, and North Surry made them pay for it. In the next five minutes, first Brianna Hernandez and then Adaly again tacked on two more Lady Hound goals.

North Surry will try to improve to 2-0 on the season when it travels to county rival East Surry today.