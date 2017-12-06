MCA names fall All-Conference selections

Millennium Charter Academy had three soccer players and two volleyball players selected to the Central Carolina Conference All-Conference Teams. In soccer, sophomores Baelin Watson and Jack Bevard, along with freshman Daniel Cortes, were selected to the all-conference team. Watson was also selected as the Central Carolina Soccer Player of the Year.

Watson, a forward, was the co-captain of the MCA soccer team this year. Watson lead the team in goals and played every minute of every game. Baelin lead the conference in points at 40 and was ranked third in goals, with 16. This was the second consecutive year the he was selected to the all-conference team. Due to Watson’s tremendous season in conference play, the CCC coaches chose him as the 2017 Central Carolina Conference soccer Player of the Year. Baelin is the first ever athlete to receive this honor.

Sophomore goalie Bevard was the co-captain of the soccer team. Bevard lead the conference in saves with 180 on the season and he averaged 5.891 a goals-against average for the year. This was Bevard’s first year playing goalie. Freshman forward Daniel Cortes was new to the team this year and became one of the team’s biggest scoring assets. Cortes was ranked third in points in the Central Carolina Conference with 34, and was second in assists with ten. Cortes scored 12 goals on the year.

In volleyball MCA had two All-Conference selections and one honorable mention. Making the all-CCC team for the Lions in volleyball were Julia Rose Southern and Anna Gibbons. Teammate Caroline Reid received an honorable mention.

Senior outside hitter Southern was the captain of the volleyball team and led the team in points scored with 84 and in digs with 51, where she was ranked first in the conference. Sophomore right-side hitter Anna Gibbons received her second consecutive all-conference selection. Gibbons lead the team in aces and was second on the team in points scored with 80. She was ranked third in the conference in hitting percentage at .034, fifth in assists at 14, third in serving aces at 35, third in total blocks, and fourth in digs. Sophomore middle hitter Caroline Reid received an honorable mention for her play. Reid was ranked first in the Central Carolina in hitting percentage at .286, first in kills with 90, and second in digs with 48.

Millennium Charter Academy forward Baelin Watson (10) was recently named as the Central Carolina Conference’s soccer Player of the Year for 2017. The sophomore was named All-Conference for the second year in a row. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Baelin.jpg Millennium Charter Academy forward Baelin Watson (10) was recently named as the Central Carolina Conference’s soccer Player of the Year for 2017. The sophomore was named All-Conference for the second year in a row. Contributed photo

Watson named 2017 conference Player of the Year in soccer