Lady Hounds take third in WPAC

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The West Stokes Wildcats carried their domination on the golf course straight from the regular season into the conference championship.

West Stokes completed a clean sweep of accolades in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference competition with a win in Tuesday’s conference championship at Pilot Knob Park Country Club. The Cats team score of 308 was 30 strokes better than second-place team.

1. West Stokes – 308

2. Atkins – 338

3. North Surry – 352

4. Forbush – (N/A)

The Wildcats had two of the top-4 finishes in the conference championship, including the top score. Kirstyn Page led the crowd with an 18-hole total of 86. The only other player to score under 100 was Forbush’s only competitor, Kylee Brown, who finished with 99.

Atkins’ Lily Smith wasn’t far behind with a score of 103. West’s Emily Cox rounded out the top-4 with a score of 104.

Below are the individual results for each competitor:

West Stokes

1. Kirstyn Page: 41+45=86

2. Emily Cox: 54+50=104

3. Natalie Hughes: 59+59=118

4. Natalie Simpson: 59+60=119

Atkins

1. Lily Smith: 52+51=103

2. Nicole Shadley: 58+59=117

3. Abigal Tabor: 60+58=118

North Surry

1. Maggie Easter: 56+60=116

T-2. Mia Simmons: 60+58=118

T-2. Madison Kirkman: 60+58=118

4. Gwen Bode: 61+61=122

Forbush

1. Kylee Brown: 48+51=99

The Western Piedmont Athletic Conference All-Conference golf selections (left to right) – back row: West Stokes' Natalie Simpson, North Surry's Maggie Easter, Forbush's Kylee Brown, West Stokes' Emily Cox and Atkins' Lily Smith. Front row: West Stokes' Natalie Hughes, North Surry's Mia Simmons and West Stokes' Kirstyn Page.

The 2019 Lady Greyhounds golf team (left to right): Coach Jonathan Sutphin, Maggie Easter, Mia Simmons, Madison Kirkman and Gwen Bode.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports

